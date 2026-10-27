Bronx LGBTQ Divorce Attorney Juan Luciano Explains Retirement And Survivor Benefits In New York

NEW YORK, NY - October 27, 2026 - LGBTQ couples who divorce in New York face unique questions about how pensions, retirement accounts, survivor rights, and Social Security are affected when a legal marriage is shorter than the relationship itself. Bronx LGBTQ divorce attorney Juan Luciano of Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ) has published a guide explaining the retirement and survivor benefit rules that can shape the outcome of an LGBTQ divorce under both New York property law and federal benefit programs.

According to Bronx LGBTQ divorce attorney Juan Luciano, New York applies the same equitable distribution rules to marriages between couples of the same gender and those of different genders. "The marital portion of retirement benefits can be divided in a divorce, but the rules that govern that division are not the same for every type of plan," explains Luciano. The guide notes that Domestic Relations Law § 236(B) governs equitable distribution, and that Majauskas v. Majauskas recognizes pension rights acquired during the marital period as property subject to division.

Bronx LGBTQ divorce attorney Juan Luciano points out that the title on an account does not decide whether retirement funds are marital or separate property. Contributions made before the marriage generally remain separate property, while contributions made during the marital period are marital property even when the account is held in only one spouse's name. Growth on a separate share may also remain separate, except to the extent that appreciation is attributable to the other spouse's contributions or efforts.

The guide explains that different retirement assets require different court orders. An ERISA-covered 401(k), 403(b), or private pension generally requires a Qualified Domestic Relations Order before a plan administrator can pay an alternate payee, while a traditional or Roth IRA is divided through the divorce or separation instrument rather than a QDRO. A New York State and Local Retirement System pension is exempt from ERISA and requires a Domestic Relations Order, and federal plans such as FERS, CSRS, and the Thrift Savings Plan follow their own court order rules.

Marriage length can affect both property division and federal benefit eligibility, an issue that often carries added weight for LGBTQ couples. Luciano notes that New York's Marriage Equality Act took effect on July 24, 2011, and that nationwide marriage equality followed in 2015 under Obergefell v. Hodges. "For many couples, the relationship began years before the legal marriage date, and that gap can change how property is classified," says Luciano. For New York equitable distribution, the marital period starts on the legal marriage date rather than the date the couple began living together, though spouses can still negotiate an agreement that reflects their full financial history.

Attorney Luciano explains that Social Security applies its own framework. A divorced spouse may qualify for benefits on a former spouse's earnings record when the marriage satisfies the 10-year duration requirement and the applicant is unmarried and at least 62, among other conditions. For LGBTQ couples, the Social Security Administration can count certain civil unions, domestic partnerships, or other qualifying legal relationships toward that period, depending on the legal rights those relationships carried and the worker's state of domicile.

The guide also addresses how pre-2015 relationships factor into survivor claims. Two 2020 federal rulings, Ely v. Saul and Thornton v. Commissioner, led the SSA to apply special procedures to certain survivor claims involving couples who could not marry earlier because of unconstitutional state laws. Luciano emphasizes that these procedures concern survivor benefits and do not create an exception to the 10-year divorced spouse retirement rule.

Survivor rights require separate attention from pension division. The firm notes that a settlement can award a former spouse part of a pension yet fail to address what happens if the participant dies before retirement. "A share of a pension and survivor coverage are two separate rights," Luciano observes. "Dividing the pension does not automatically preserve benefits after the participant's death." NYSLRS pensions follow specific rules, including revocation of certain death benefit designations once the system receives written notice of a final divorce, unless a Domestic Relations Order requires otherwise.

The Bronx family law attorney also addresses the practical steps and costs of preparing retirement orders, including obtaining a plan's written QDRO procedures, drafting the order with the information the plan requires, seeking plan administrator pre-approval when available, and submitting the entered order to the plan. Bronx County Supreme Court recommends plan administrator pre-approval for QDRO submissions. There is no single price for this work, as cost depends on the plan, the settlement terms, the number of accounts, and whether pension valuation is required.

For LGBTQ spouses navigating pension division, survivor rights, and Social Security timing, consulting a knowledgeable family law attorney may help clarify which issues are governed by New York property law and which depend on plan terms or federal rules before a settlement is finalized.

About Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer:

Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer is a Bronx-based family law practice serving clients throughout the Bronx and the greater New York City area in divorce, custody, support, and related matters, including complex cases involving retirement accounts, pensions, and survivor benefits. Led by attorney Juan Luciano, Esq., a past president of the Bronx Family Court Bar Association, the firm offers personalized guidance and Spanish-language service to those navigating divorce. For consultations, call (718) 519-8336.

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