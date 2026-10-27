Construction Equipment Market Size To Reach USD 298 Billion By 2032, Driven By Infrastructure Development And Equipment Modernization Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Construction Equipment Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Construction Equipment Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Oct 27th, 2026 - The construction equipment market is estimated at USD 219 billion in 2027 and is projected to reach USD 298 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by infrastructure development, construction activity, and demand for equipment that improves productivity across building and civil engineering projects.

Demand for construction equipment is linked to investments in roads, bridges, residential and commercial buildings, and other infrastructure projects. Contractors and equipment operators require machinery for earthmoving, material handling, lifting, and site preparation, supporting demand across multiple equipment categories.

Equipment replacement, automation, and the growing focus on operational efficiency also influence purchasing decisions. Buyers assess equipment performance, fuel consumption, maintenance requirements, and suitability for different job sites when selecting machinery for construction projects.

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Key Trends Shaping the Construction Equipment Market

Infrastructure Development and Urbanization

Infrastructure investments support demand for excavators, loaders, cranes, and other construction machinery. Road construction, urban development, and public infrastructure projects require equipment for excavation, transportation, lifting, and material movement.

Demand for Fuel-Efficient Equipment

Operating costs remain an important consideration for construction companies. Equipment buyers evaluate fuel efficiency, maintenance needs, and productivity when choosing machinery, encouraging manufacturers to improve equipment performance and operating efficiency.

Automation and Digital Technologies

Construction equipment increasingly incorporates digital monitoring, telematics, and automation features. These technologies can help operators track equipment usage, monitor machine conditions, and plan maintenance, supporting fleet management and reducing avoidable downtime.

Electrification of Construction Machinery

Electric construction equipment is gaining attention for applications where lower operating noise and reduced on-site emissions are priorities. Adoption depends on factors such as equipment cost, battery performance, charging availability, and the operating requirements of construction sites.

Construction Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

By Equipment Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Other Equipment Types

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine

Electric and Hybrid Equipment

By Application

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Infrastructure

Mining and Other Applications

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

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Construction Equipment Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The construction equipment market includes established manufacturers that compete through equipment portfolios, product performance, distribution networks, service support, and investments in new technologies. Competition also reflects customer requirements for reliable machinery, manageable operating costs, and equipment suited to different construction applications.

Key players include:

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Deere & Company

XCMG Group

SANY Group

Liebherr Group

JCB

CNH Industrial N.V.

Conclusion

The construction equipment market is projected to grow from USD 219 billion in 2027 to USD 298 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.35%. Infrastructure investment, urban development, and demand for productive machinery are expected to support market demand over the forecast period.

However, equipment costs, fuel expenses, maintenance requirements, and fluctuations in construction activity can influence purchasing decisions. Manufacturers must also address changing customer expectations around efficiency, digital capabilities, and lower-emission equipment.

Overall, the market outlook reflects continued demand for construction machinery across infrastructure, residential, and commercial projects. Equipment reliability, operating efficiency, and suitability for specific applications are likely to remain important considerations for buyers.

Industry Related Reports

Used Construction Equipment Market: The Used Construction Equipment Market is projected to grow from USD 132.67 billion in 2026 to USD 174.28 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for cost-effective machinery, rising construction and infrastructure development activities, growing preference for pre-owned equipment among small and medium-sized contractors, and the need to reduce capital expenditure on heavy machinery.

Digital Shipyard Market: The Digital Shipyard Market is projected to grow from USD 2.06 billion in 2025 to USD 4.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.94% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing adoption of digital technologies in shipbuilding, rising demand for efficient vessel design and maintenance processes, growing use of digital twins and automation, and investments in modernizing shipyard operations to improve productivity and reduce costs.

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