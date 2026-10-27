WEISHUO IP67 Waterproof And Dustproof Hard Box Testing Update Supports OEM Purchasing Decisions

MENAFN - GetNews)"Ningbo Weishuo Moulding and Plastic Products Co., Ltd."WEISHUO highlights its IP67 waterproof and dustproof hard box testing update and OEM projects, including a 1,250-case North American order and a custom instrument case for a German customer. Testing documentation, custom EVA interiors and model specifications help buyers evaluate equipment fit, sealing performance and supplier suitability before confirming bulk purchases.

NINGBO, China, October 27, 2026 - WEISHUO is highlighting its September 24 testing announcement to help equipment manufacturers and distributors evaluate its IP67 waterproof and dustproof hard box range for OEM purchases. The China-based manufacturer reported completed IP67 testing and associated SGS documentation. Its published 2026 customer projects also describe a 1,250-case order prepared for shipment to the United States and a custom instrument case developed for a German industrial equipment customer.

The updates address practical purchasing questions about protection claims, equipment fit and repeat supply. For buyers comparing suppliers, the relevant evidence includes testing applicable to the selected model, a workable interior layout and an approved specification that can be reproduced across production orders.

Testing Documentation Supports Supplier Qualification

WEISHUO's September 24, 2026 announcement covered IP67 testing, temperature exposure testing and documentation relating to RoHS, REACH SVHC, TSCA and California Proposition 65. Buyers can request the information applicable to their case model and intended application during supplier evaluation.

The reported temperature test exposed samples to minus 40 degrees Celsius for two hours and 80 degrees Celsius for two hours. Inspection afterward found no obvious appearance discoloration or cracking. These observations describe the reported exposure test, rather than establishing a continuous operating temperature range for every component or stored instrument.

IP67 addresses dust ingress and temporary water immersion under specified test conditions. An Anti Impact Hard Box requires a separate assessment of mechanical protection, equipment weight and cushioning. Buyers should check the tested sample identification, report conditions and results against the configuration they intend to purchase.

WEISHUO Reports 1250 IP67 Cases for a North American Partner

In its April 16, 2026 project announcement, WEISHUO reported that 1,250 IP67-rated cases had been loaded into containers for shipment to the United States. The order comprised 1,000 16-inch cases and 250 18-inch cases for a long-term partner serving industrial equipment and precision instrument customers.

The project followed sample evaluations and smaller trial orders. CNC-cut EVA interiors provided dedicated positions for instruments and accessories. WEISHUO reported a production cycle within 20 days for this batch and customer-appointed third-party spot inspections before shipment.

The order provides a reference for evaluating repeat supply. Its reported production period applies to that batch; schedules for new purchases depend on configuration, quantity and production planning. Buyers should agree on the accepted materials, dimensions, interior layout and inspection criteria before placing a repeat order.

German Custom Case Project Demonstrates Equipment Fit

In a May 7, 2026 update, WEISHUO documented a 20-inch orange Handheld Hard Case customized for a German industrial equipment customer. Several irregularly shaped components needed individual positions within one portable case.

Engineers worked from customer drawings and photographs to develop CNC-cut EVA compartments. The project also included a specified orange color, a corporate logo and an equipment management number. WEISHUO reported 10 working days from design coordination to sample shipment, with physical loading tests and IP67 sealing inspections before dispatch.

For an Instrument and Equipment Protective Box, a loaded sample helps establish whether each compartment supports the equipment while leaving enough clearance for safe removal. Connectors, projecting parts and accessories all influence the layout. The German project's development time is a specific reference, not a standard commitment for every customization request.

The WEISHUO IP67 protective case project illustrates how drawings, interior development and physical evaluation can establish an agreed configuration before a larger purchase.

WS6003 Specifications Provide a Model for Comparison

WEISHUO's October 13, 2026 product article describes the WS6003 medium-size Pull Rod Hard Case. Its published specifications include:

Model and material: WS6003 with an injection-molded engineering polypropylene shell.

External dimensions: 639 x 485 x 248 millimeters.

Internal dimensions: 575 x 420 x 206 millimeters, before allowing for the selected foam layout.

Protection rating: IP67 under the applicable test conditions.

Interior and handling features: customizable foam, an automatic pressure equalization valve, a telescopic handle and wheels.

These specifications describe the WS6003 rolling model. The 1,250-case North American order involved separate 16-inch and 18-inch handheld products. Buyers should confirm current specifications and allowable payload for the particular model under consideration.

A Plastic Protective Case should accommodate the complete equipment kit and its cushioning. For a Portable Mobile Hard Case, packed weight, lifting access and travel surfaces also affect suitability. The wider WEISHUO catalog includes Emergency Rescue Protective Box and Gun Protective Box products, each requiring an application-specific assessment.

Equipment layouts should also reflect how the kit is used on site. Frequently used probes may need to be accessible without removing the main instrument, while cables need space that avoids pressure on sensitive interfaces. Technicians can review a proposed layout against their unpacking and packing routine. This helps identify practical access requirements before foam cutting is finalized and gives the sample review a clear purpose beyond checking overall dimensions.

Buyer Questions About IP67 Protective Cases

Q: What does IP67 establish for a protective case?

A: IP67 addresses dust ingress and temporary water immersion under specified test conditions. Buyers should review documentation for the selected model and configuration. Impact protection and temperature performance require their own supporting evidence, and changes to the enclosure should be assessed for their effect on sealing.

Q: What information is needed for a custom case quotation?

A: Provide equipment dimensions, component weights, quantities and transport conditions. Include drawings or photographs showing accessories and fragile projections. State the required foam layout, color, branding and documentation so the proposed case and quotation address the same equipment configuration and purchasing requirements.

Q: What should buyers check before approving a bulk order?

A: Evaluate a loaded sample for fit, retrieval clearance and closure operation. Confirm the interior layout and applicable testing information, then record the approved configuration, inspection criteria and packaging requirements. Agree on the project schedule rather than assuming a previous customer's development or production period will apply.

Preparing a Purchase Specification for Repeat Orders

WEISHUO combines mold design and injection molding with protective case development. Buyers can first determine whether an existing model meets their needs or whether the project requires structural changes and new tooling. Separating case costs, custom interior work and tooling makes quotation comparisons more useful.

The approval record should identify the equipment revision used for the foam design. Changes to housings, connectors or accessories may require a revised interior before another batch is ordered. This gives purchasing, engineering and inspection teams a common reference for subsequent deliveries.

Request a WEISHUO IP67 waterproof and dustproof hard box recommendation, review the applicable testing information and arrange a sample evaluation before confirming an OEM order.

About WEISHUO

WEISHUO is a China-based manufacturer of IP67 waterproof and dustproof hard boxes for professional equipment protection and OEM customization. Established in 2017, Ningbo Weishuo Molding and Plastic Products Co., Ltd. integrates mold design, tooling, injection molding and protective case manufacturing. Its high precision injection mold capabilities support product development alongside existing case models. The company provides custom foam and EVA interiors, colors and branding for precision instruments, outdoor equipment and professional tools.