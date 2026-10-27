HYRT Announces Global Fall 2026 Exhibition Tour Across China, Unveiling Next-Generation Agricultural Water-Saving And Smart Fertigation Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., operating internationally under the HYRT brand, today announced its extensive Fall 2026 exhibition tour across China and the Middle East throughout October and November 2026. Backed by more than two decades of dedicated irrigation engineering, the company will showcase its comprehensive lineup of high-efficiency drip systems, precision pipeline hardware, and water-powered fertigation injectors before commercial growers, EPC contractors, and agricultural distributors worldwide.

As global agricultural regions confront intensifying water scarcity, soil salinization, and escalating production costs, HYRT aims to deliver field-tested, resource-efficient solutions designed to optimize water and nutrient delivery directly to crop root zones. The multi-stop campaign reflects the company's dual commitment to advancing domestic high-standard farmland construction and modern greenhouse projects in China, while supplying major irrigation and fertigation markets across the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South America, and Africa.

Global Trade Fair Schedule: October-November 2026

During this international showcase, HYRT technical engineers and international trade specialists will present the company's complete product catalog across four premier venues:



Yiwu Plant Protection & Agricultural Machinery Expo 2026 Dates: October 12-14, 2026Location: Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, ChinaFocus: Modern crop protection machinery, greenhouse technologies, and smart nursery irrigation.

The 140th Autumn Canton Fair (China Import and Export Fair) Dates: October 15-November 4, 2026 (staged across official exhibition phases)Location: Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, ChinaFocus: International supply chain partnerships, large-scale engineering contracts, and OEM/ODM manufacturing. China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition 2026 (CIAME Tianjin) Dates: October 26–28, 2026Location: Tianjin, ChinaFocus: High-standard farmland modernization, large-scale grain base irrigation networks, and heavy-duty field hardware.

Specific booth numbers for each venue will be announced once released by the respective event organizers.

Comprehensive Showcase of Advanced Precision Irrigation Products

HYRT's exhibition displays will highlight an integrated ecosystem of agricultural water management hardware, engineered for durability, pressure uniformity, and reduced on-site labor requirements:

Manufactured from 100% virgin polyethylene with built-in UV and aging resistance, this tape features a wide turbulent labyrinth flow path. The design provides continuous self-flushing and anti-clogging performance, ensuring uniform water discharge over long installation distances.Featuring a push-to-lock modular assembly, these fittings enable fast, tool-free installation and replace traditional thermal welding. With high pressure tolerances and pull-out resistance, they significantly reduce on-site labor requirements and installation time.Molded from weather-resistant engineering materials, these valves combine low operating torque with high resistance to wear and water-fertilizer corrosion. Reliable sealing with zero leakage allows growers to maintain precise sectional control of water flow and fertigation zones.Available in both full-circle and fan-shaped spray patterns, these sprinklers deliver fine, uniform droplets that protect young seedlings, flowers, and fruit from kinetic impact damage. Engineered to resist wear, weathering, and wind drift, they are well-suited for greenhouse cooling and humidification, nursery propagation, and orchard moisture retention.Equipped with labyrinth energy-dissipating flow channels to prevent sediment accumulation, this lineup includes pressure-compensating and anti-drain configurations. They deliver steady, uniform discharge across undulating terrain, sending water and fertilizer directly to the core root zones of crops.Powered entirely by water flow without electricity, this unit automatically draws and injects fertilizers or chemicals with high precision. It features an adjustable dosing ratio and high resistance to acids, alkalis, and corrosive agricultural chemicals, providing an energy-free solution for commercial fertigation.Utilizing a patented ball-driven slow-rotation mechanism, this sprinkler generates a concentrated water stream with strong wind resistance. It provides a wide effective spraying radius while maintaining efficient operation even under low water pressure.Featuring precision-cut or precision-punched openings, this flexible tape produces gentle, rain-like coverage. It provides wide and uniform moisture distribution while resisting sunlight degradation and repeated folding, making it ideal for field vegetables, nurseries, and turfgrass.Built with high-durability cylindrical or pressure-compensating emitters, this pipe features a durable wall that resists aging, crushing, water hammer pressure surges, and mechanical abrasion. It is built specifically for perennial orchards, forestry projects, and long-term fixed irrigation systems.

Manufacturing Scale and Delivery Infrastructure

With more than 20 years of technical expertise in water-saving irrigation, HYRT operates an integrated manufacturing base built for precision, high volume, and reliable fulfillment:



13,000+ Square Meter Production Base: Equipped with modern standardized workshops, full-range product exhibition halls, testing facilities, and high-capacity logistics warehousing.

30+ Fully Automated Production Lines: Outfitted with symmetrical high-precision injection molding machines and automated high-speed drip irrigation tape extrusion units, ensuring high volume and consistent quality.

110+ Professional Team Members: A multidisciplinary staff spanning research and development, manufacturing, quality inspection, and multilingual international trade services.

30+ National Patents: Holds dozens of utility model and design patents covering flow-channel structures, sealing connections, irrigation control, and related water-saving technologies. International Certifications & Reliable Lead Times: Certified under the ISO 9001 Quality Management System and carrying EU CE certification across its product lines, the company maintains a stable 20-day delivery timeline for standard export and engineering orders, supported by comprehensive OEM and ODM customization services.

Distributors, commercial growers, greenhouse operators, and engineering contractors attending any of the four trade fairs are encouraged to meet with HYRT technical representatives to review product samples and discuss custom manufacturing requirements.

Learn more at:

Website:

Address: No. 2, Wuhua Street, Fengcheng Industrial Park, Laiwu District, Jinan City, Jinan, Shandong, China.

About Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Laiwu, Jinan, Shandong Province, China, Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. (brand: HYRT ) is a specialized manufacturer in the agricultural water-saving sector. With over two decades of industry experience, the company develops, manufactures, and exports drip irrigation tape, precision emitters, micro sprinklers, hydraulic dosing injectors, and quick-connect pipe fittings for modern agricultural projects worldwide.