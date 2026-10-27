Monport GT Series MOPA Color Laser Engraving Machine Unlocks New Possibilities For Custom Metal Products

MENAFN - GetNews) A 30W–200W fiber laser lineup brings multi-color marking, deep 3D relief and one-click autofocus to the shops where the metal is the product.

Seattle, USA - Oct 27, 2026 - Monport Laser is widening access to color laser engraving on metal with its GT Series, a lineup of split fiber and MOPA fiber engravers spanning 30W to 200W. The MOPA models mark color directly into stainless steel and titanium and produce high-contrast black marks on aluminum - a permanent effect created by light rather than ink, paint or an applied coating.

Why custom metal is a different problem

Custom metal products - drinkware, jewelry, identification tags, hand tools, awards, signage and small-batch hardware - have long forced a trade-off. Diode and CO2 systems can mark them only with a coating spray, and the result sits on top of the surface. Industrial fiber markers deliver permanent, high-contrast marks but rarely offer color.

MOPA (Master Oscillator Power Amplifier) fiber sources close that gap. By adjusting pulse width and frequency - the GT MOPA models run 2–500 ns and 1–3,000 kHz - the beam controls how much oxide forms on the surface, and the thickness of that oxide determines which color the eye sees.

There are no consumables and no post-processing step, so once the parameters are set, a colored mark costs the same to produce as a black one.



Color marking is a surface effect, not a coating. It does not peel, fade or wear away the way sprayed or printed finishes do.

Stainless steel and titanium give the widest color range; anodized aluminum takes a dense, high-contrast black mark. The same machine that marks color also engraves deep, cuts thin sheet and runs a rotary axis for cylindrical parts.

A lineup sized by the job, not by a single specification

Monport structures the GT Series around the size of the work rather than one headline number, and each model is aimed at a different stage of a custom metal business.

At the top, the GT 200W Split MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver reaches a single-pass marking depth of 0.20 mm and engraving speeds up to 20,000 mm/s. It is built for heavy production runs, thick stock and 3D relief work, where cycle time sets the quote.

For the volume most custom shops actually run, the GT 100W Split MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver offers a 175 × 175 mm work area, 0.15 mm single-pass depth and 10,000 mm/s - enough for batch nameplates, tumblers, tool tags and serialized hardware without tying up a full industrial cell.

The GT 60W Split MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver is the usual entry point into color work: the same 175 × 175 mm field and 10,000 mm/s motion system, with 0.10 mm single-pass depth for jewelry, small logos and personalized gifts.

Not every job needs color. The GT 30W Split Fiber Laser Engraver covers permanent monochrome marking - serials, barcodes, logos and identification text - across a 150 × 150 mm field at the same 10,000 mm/s, and is the lowest-cost route for a wood, acrylic or leather shop adding a metal service.

Where floor space is the constraint, the GA 100W MOPA Fiber Laser integrates source and galvo in a single bench-top unit that sets up with two screws in about a minute. Its head rotates through 90 degrees to extend the marking area to 300 × 300 mm, which suits curved and cylindrical products such as tumblers, medals and rings when paired with a rotary axis.

Consistency is the sellable part

For a custom metal product, color is only a feature if it repeats. A shift in focal distance changes the oxide thickness, and the customer sees a different shade on the second unit of a five-piece order.

Every GT model therefore ships with one-click autofocus, which sets focal distance automatically instead of relying on an operator's eye, and pairs it with industrial galvo scanners and silicon mirrors for positioning stability at speed. Engraving accuracy is rated at 0.01 mm across the lineup, and the expected service life of the laser source is 100,000 hours.



Autofocus removes the setup variable that causes color drift between parts.

Air-cooled design: no chiller, no water lines, no additional bench space.

LightBurn compatible on Windows and macOS, with a split design that improves airflow and cooling for long runs. Two-year warranty, with technical support based in the United States.

What it changes for a product line

The practical effect is that one finishing step can carry both decoration and data. A stainless tumbler can take a full-color graphic and a legible batch code in the same pass. A hand tool can carry a brand mark in one color and a size designation in another.

An identification plate can hold a logo, a serial number and a color-coded safety band without a second vendor or a second machine. For jewelry and small accessories, the same setup produces the fine line work and the colored accent that previously required separate engraving and plating steps.



Drinkware and gifts: full-color graphics plus personalization text in a single operation.

Industrial tags and nameplates: durable, high-contrast marks that survive handling and cleaning.

Tools and hardware: brand marks, size and specification data, color-coded product tiers. Awards, medals and signage: gradients and multi-tone finishes on metal without applied coatings.

About Monport

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Monport designs desktop and industrial CO2 and fiber laser cutting and engraving machines for makers, small businesses and workshops, backed by U.S.-based technical support.