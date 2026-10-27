Excellence Awards Announce Company Of The Year Awards Southeast USA 2026 Winners

MENAFN - GetNews) Honoring Entrepreneurship, Economic Diversity, and Business Excellence Across the Southeastern United States

St. Petersburg, FL, USA - October 27, 2026 - The Excellence Awards are proud to announce the recipients of the Company of the Year Awards Southeast USA 2026, recognizing outstanding organizations that demonstrate entrepreneurial leadership, drive meaningful progress, and contribute to the continued growth and transformation of one of America's most diverse and dynamic economic regions.

These awards celebrate companies that demonstrate excellence not only through business performance, but also through leadership, innovation, adaptability, responsible entrepreneurship, and their contributions to their industries, customers, and communities.

Where Entrepreneurship, Diversity, and Opportunity Meet

The Southeast USA has long been recognized for its entrepreneurial spirit, economic diversity, strong business communities, and ability to create opportunities across established and emerging industries.

Home to major transportation and logistics networks, leading healthcare institutions, financial services, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, agriculture, tourism, technology, and growing entrepreneurial ecosystems, the region combines established economic strengths with new opportunities for innovation and expansion.

Today, organizations across the Southeast operate in an environment increasingly shaped by Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, evolving customer expectations, workforce developments, and changing economic conditions.

In this environment, business excellence requires more than growth alone.

It requires organizations to combine innovation with practical execution, strengthen their resilience, respond to changing markets, and create lasting value for customers, employees, and communities.

The Company of the Year Awards Southeast USA 2026 recognize companies that demonstrate these qualities while contributing to the economic vitality and long-term development of their industries and the broader region.

“The Southeast USA demonstrates how entrepreneurial ambition, economic diversity, and strong community connections can create lasting opportunities. The organizations leading today are those that combine innovation with responsibility, adaptability, and a clear commitment to creating meaningful value.” - Dr Yasemin Yazan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Excellence Awards

Company of the Year Awards Southeast USA 2026

Celebrating the Winners:



29Eleven Media LLC – Brand Marketing Services

A Great Life Services, Inc. – Mental Health Counseling

Airo Aestheitcs – Facial Aesthetics Training

Alegna Technologies, Inc. – Equipment Monitoring Technology

Align Consulting LLC – Organizational Strategy Consulting

Ascension Chamber of Commerce – Ascension Chamber

Assurance Business Concepts LLC – Business Credit Services

ATL Search Group, LLC – Staffing & Executive Search

Aziro Technologies LLC – AI Product Engineering

BeeBear LLC – Children's Products

Black Onyx Spirits LLC – Spirits Production

Blue Hound Brands LLC – Specialty Coffee Beverages

Boltz Media – Brand & Digital Marketing Consulting

Brown Private Investigations LLC – Investigations & Security

Caddy Time LLC – Golf Caddie Platform

Catalyst Consulting Services, LLC – Nonprofit Consulting Services

Cocyese x Romedis (CoRo) LLC – Lifestyle Products Retail

Dalia Tax & Business Advisors – Tax Advisory Services

DAX Healthcare Solutions – Healthcare Data Services

E Com, Inc – Industrial Manufacturing

Energy Capital Funding Group, LLC – Business Funding Services

Espre Technologies, Inc. – Secure IoT Communications

Expound Publicity – Book Publicity Services

First Boca Associates, Inc. – M&A Advisory Services

Florida's Cotton Clouds – Organic Cotton Manufacturing

Gifted By Design Leadership and Consulting – Leadership Development Consulting

Giorgham Trademark – Women Entrepreneur Leadership

GRAND Media, LLC – Media Services

Greater Outreach Services, Inc. – Behavioral Health Services

Greg Palmer, Inc. – Workforce Solutions

ICP TEAMS EMG – Education Support Services

Lawgix Advisory Group LLC – Business Management Consulting

Menen Group – Water Treatment Technology

Mirakul Moments, LLC – Business Coaching Services

Oikos Title LLC – Real Estate Title Services

Perception Content Media, LLC – Content Media Production

RCR|HUB – Revenue Cycle Platform

Ringer Center of Excellence – Workforce Development Nonprofit

Ritch Ventures – Venture Capital Advisory

Robert Nichols Insurance Group, Inc. – Insurance Agency Services

Rosarium Marketing LLC – Executive Personal Branding

Stellar Public Relations Inc. – Strategic Corporate Communications

Third & Ten Consulting – Strategic Consulting

Trisyntec, Inc. – Medical Wearable Technology

Trojan Horse Sales America, Inc. – Sales Consulting Services Wilfredo Emanuel Designs LLC – Interior Design Services

Each awardee was nominated and selected through a merit-based evaluation process conducted by the Excellence Awards Nominations Team, taking into account innovation, leadership, ethical standards, industry contribution, market impact, customer value, and long-term strategic potential.

Global Visibility & Lasting Recognition

All Company of the Year Awards Southeast USA 2026 recipients will be:



Featured in the official Excellence Awards Magazine Included in the Hall of Fame A–Z Listing, the permanent global digital archive celebrating excellence and leadership

“Recognition celebrates more than individual business success. It acknowledges the organizations that strengthen their industries, invest in people, embrace change, and contribute to the long-term prosperity of the communities they serve.” - Mona Tenjo, Co-Editor-in-Chief, Excellence Awards

Southeast Companies Building Growth, Resilience, and Lasting Impact

Across industries, organizations throughout the Southeast USA continue to demonstrate how entrepreneurship, economic diversity, innovation, and strong regional connections can contribute to sustainable business growth and meaningful progress.

From healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, aerospace, and logistics to agriculture, tourism, construction, professional services, technology, and nonprofit organizations, companies across the region are responding to new opportunities and challenges in an increasingly interconnected economy.

Many of today's leading Southeast organizations share several defining characteristics:



Entrepreneurial leadership combined with practical business expertise

The ability to adapt to changing economic conditions and customer expectations

A commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and responsible growth

Strong relationships with customers, employees, partners, and communities Investment in talent, digital transformation, collaboration, and long-term resilience

The Southeast region's unique combination of established industries, growing business centers, infrastructure, skilled talent, entrepreneurship, and community connections creates a strong foundation for continued development.

Its extensive transportation networks, expanding markets, and connections between businesses, educational institutions, and regional communities further strengthen opportunities for collaboration, investment, and economic growth.

As Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies continue to reshape industries, the ability to combine technological progress with established expertise, human relationships, and responsible leadership will become increasingly important.

The companies best positioned for the future will not simply be those that expand the fastest or adopt the newest technologies. They will be those that understand how to translate innovation into practical solutions, strengthen their organizations, and create sustainable value for the people and communities they serve.

“The future of business excellence lies in the ability to transform growth into lasting progress - combining intelligent technologies, human expertise, entrepreneurial thinking, and the resilience to succeed in a constantly changing world.” - Almaz Andezion, Co-Editor-in-Chief, Excellence Awards

As global markets continue to evolve, Southeast USA companies remain well positioned to contribute through entrepreneurship, economic diversity, innovation, regional collaboration, adaptability, and forward-thinking leadership.

About the Excellence Awards

The Excellence Awards, hosted by Dr Yasemin Yazan LLC, recognise professionals and organisations across the world whose work exemplifies excellence, innovation, and impact. With a global reach and local relevance, each awards round focuses on specific regions and industries.

To learn more about the awards and view past recipients, visit: