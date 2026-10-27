One Machine, More Materials: Monport Autoforge Xpro Dual Laser Engraver Expands Creative Possibilities

MENAFN - GetNews) Two wavelengths sharing one 230 × 230 mm envelope and one camera. The material list is the headline; the registration is the reason it works.

Seattle, USA - Oct 27, 2026 - Monport Laser's AutoForge XPro dual laser engraver pairs a 30W fiber source at 1,064 nm with a 20W blue diode source at 450 nm in a single 18 kg benchtop cabinet. Both sources address the same 230 × 230 mm (9.1 × 9.1 in) work area, sit under the same 16MP camera, and are driven from the same 4.3-inch touchscreen.

Shops that sell personalized goods keep meeting the same wall. Metal work pays well but arrives in bursts. Non-metal work is steadier but crowded. Serving both has meant buying two machines, finding floor space for two machines, and running two ventilation connections - which is how a one-person studio ends up renting a second room.

Monport's answer is to put both sources in one enclosure. The more useful claim, though, is not the material list. It is that a job no longer has to leave the machine when it changes material.

Wavelength is the material selector, not power

The instinct when comparing laser sources is to line them up by wattage. That instinct is wrong here, and it is worth being precise about why.

A 1,064 nm fiber source is absorbed by bare metal. That is what lets it mark stainless, aluminum, brass, copper and anodized stock directly - no marking spray, no coating, no second pass.

A 450 nm diode source is absorbed by organic and pigmented surfaces: wood, leather, opaque acrylic, paper, cardstock, powder-coated panels. Point a fiber beam at a walnut blank and most of the energy reflects or scatters; point a diode beam at bare aluminum and the same thing happens in reverse.

Power only decides how fast and how deep a material takes a mark. It does not decide whether it takes one.

Adding watts to a diode does not move it into the fiber's material column, and adding watts to a fiber source does not let it engrave plywood. The two sources are not rungs on a power ladder - they are two different absorption problems, and covering both is a question of having both wavelengths present, not of having enough of either.

That is the technical case for a dual-source machine, and it is a case that survives scrutiny. What most dual-source pitches leave out is the second half: what happens to the workpiece when the material changes mid-job.

The saving is in the registration

Consider three products a customization shop actually gets asked for: a stainless plate inlaid into a walnut plaque, a leather patch bonded to an acrylic backer, a stainless tag hung from a leather fob. None of these is two engraving jobs. Each is one object that has to be located twice.

On two separate machines, that second location is where the money goes. The metal batch runs, the parts come off, they cross the room, they go back into a different fixture on a different bed, and the artwork is re-datumed against a different origin.

Every one of those steps opens a tolerance stack, and every one of them is unbilled time between two billable passes.

On the AutoForge XPro, both sources work inside one 230 × 230 mm envelope on one machine base. A single 16MP camera and a single canvas view cover that envelope, so the alignment reference does not change when the laser source does - which is what removes the second registration. The workpiece stays where it was put.

The same consolidation shows up in less obvious places: one footprint instead of two, one power draw instead of two, one fume connection instead of two, and one operator standing at one bench instead of walking between stations.

What is in the envelope



Two sources: 30W fiber at 1,064 nm and 20W blue diode at 450 nm, in one cabinet.

One work area: 230 × 230 mm (9.1 × 9.1 in) for both heads - larger than the 150 × 150 mm field of Monport's standalone GT 30W fiber engraver, about 2.3 times the area.

Speed: the fiber head is rated to 30,000 mm/s; the diode head is a gantry axis and does not run at that order of speed.

Optics and focus: 0.03–0.1 mm spot size, automatic focus, 16MP camera with live preview and canvas positioning.

Automation: one-click batch engraving, laser preview, deep engraving, and offline engraving from a USB drive without a tethered computer.

Safety and comfort: a glide door with door detection that pauses the machine when opened, plus an intelligent cooling fan for long runs.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and USB, running MDH or LightBurn. Footprint: 350 × 400 × 550 mm (13.8 × 15.7 × 21.7 in) at 18 kg (39.7 lb) net.

The gap, stated plainly

A dual-source machine invites the assumption that the material question is closed. It is not, and the honest boundary is worth naming.

Clear glass, crystal and transparent acrylic sit outside both sources. A 450 nm beam passes through clear acrylic rather than coupling into it; a 1,064 nm beam passes through glass the same way. Neither source will mark them usefully no matter how the power is set.

Shops that need those materials are looking at a third wavelength - 355 nm - which is what Monport's 10W UV galvo marker provides, at a 0.0019 mm spot on a 150 × 150 mm field.

Naming that gap is not a concession. A machine that claims everything cannot be planned around; a machine with a stated boundary can.

A bench machine, not a bay machine

The 18 kg cabinet is the part that decides whether this machine gets bought. Two full laser stations - a fiber marker and a diode engraver, with their own benches, chillers and ducting - need a room. The AutoForge XPro needs a bench.

That shapes the rest of the design. The glide door and its detection switch matter more in a shop where someone leans in to swap a blank every few minutes than they do in a sealed production cell. Offline engraving from USB means the machine does not need a dedicated computer beside it.

It also raises a requirement that is easy to defer and expensive to retrofit. Mixed materials mean mixed chemistry in the air: leather, acrylic and coated stock all off-gas differently, and a shop that adds material categories is adding to what its ventilation has to handle.

Monport's 200W fume extractor uses a four-layer filter stack and is rated for both CO2 and fiber machines - the accessory that decides whether the bench can sit indoors at all.

Where it stops

The 230 × 230 mm field is generous for tags, plates, fobs, patches, small signage and gift items, and it is not a production bed. A shop whose non-metal work grows into full-sheet signage will outgrow it.

The natural step is a CO2 platform: Monport's MEGAS 70W offers 700 × 350 mm at up to 600 mm/s, roughly 4.6 times the AutoForge envelope.

A shop that does nothing but metal should probably not buy a dual-source machine at all. A dedicated fiber unit is a simpler machine at a lower price, and the GT 30W is the direct comparison - 150 × 150 mm, one source, no diode to maintain.

And the expansion path is not finished. Rotary engraving, conveyor-fed engraving and the Automatic Loading System are listed as coming soon and sold separately; none of them ships with the machine today. Buyers planning cup or cylinder work should treat those as a roadmap item, not a current capability.

About Monport

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Monport designs CO2, fiber and UV laser engraving and cutting systems for makers, independent creators and commercial workshops, backed by U.S.-based technical support.