HYRT Drip Irrigation Empowers Seychelles Sweet Potato Farmer To Conquer Steep Terrain With Advanced Pressure-Compensating Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)HYRT, a premier manufacturer of high-efficiency agricultural irrigation solutions, is proud to announce the successful deployment of its state-of-the-art Pressure-Compensating (PC) Drip Tape for a sweet potato farming operation in the Republic of Seychelles. Spearheaded by local farmer Gerard Mondon, the project highlights the transformative impact of specialized irrigation technology on challenging agricultural landscapes.

Overcoming the Challenges of Uneven Terrain

Cultivating sweet potatoes across farmland characterized by significant elevation changes presents a unique set of irrigation challenges. For years, Mr. Mondon struggled with conventional drip tape that delivered uneven water distribution, ultimately stunting consistent crop yields. Furthermore, the conventional tape he utilized suffered from a relatively short service life.

Attempting to resolve these issues, Mr. Mondon previously invested in pressure-compensating drip tape from an alternative manufacturer. Unfortunately, the poor quality of this competing product exacerbated the problem, failing to deliver the promised uniformity. By early 2025, he was relying on heavier pressure-compensating drip tubing that had already endured four years of service in the fields.

Reflecting on the challenges of his sloped farmland, Mr. Mondon noted,“This is my sweet potato garden with a certain slope. I am currently using drip tubing. The pressure-compensating drip tape I bought previously was of very poor quality.”

[March 2025 – Drip Tubing]

The HYRT Solution: Engineered for Precision and Durability

Seeking a reliable, long-term solution for his sloped gardens, Mr. Mondon partnered with HYRT to implement a more robust irrigation strategy completed in July 2025. The transition to HYRT's Pressure-Compensating Drip Tape provided immediate and lasting logistical and agricultural benefits to the farm's operations:



Pressure-Compensating Design: The advanced engineering offsets pressure variations caused by the farm's steep elevation differences, guaranteeing uniform water output across the entire field.

Exceptional Anti-Clogging Performance: The tape is perfectly suited for sweet potato fields that often generate high levels of sediment, drastically reducing the risk of emitter blockage and maintenance downtime.

Long-Term Stability: Designed for sustained durability, HYRT's PC Drip Tape experiences minimal flow reduction over time, preventing the return of uneven water distribution even after prolonged, rigorous use. Logistical Efficiency: Boasting a smaller physical volume than traditional heavy-duty drip tubing, the PC Drip Tape requires significantly less storage space and helps substantially reduce transportation costs.

[August 2025 – Pressure-Compensating Drip Tape]

Quantifiable Success and Continued Growth

Following an initial procurement of 10 rolls of HYRT's Pressure-Compensating Drip Tape alongside 10 rolls of PC Drip Tubing, the results have been overwhelmingly positive.

Now, well over a year post-installation, Mr. Mondon reports exceptional satisfaction with the performance, reliability, and uniformity of the PC Drip Tape. The system has successfully sustained the sweet potato crops through multiple growing seasons without the uneven watering and clogging issues of the past.

[September 2026 – Pressure-Compensating Drip Tape]

This successful implementation underscores HYRT's commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality irrigation infrastructure to farmers operating in geographically demanding environments worldwide.

For more information about HYRT's Pressure-Compensating Drip Tape and to explore a full range of agricultural irrigation solutions, please visit.

About Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in 2014, Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. (HYRT) is a leading Chinese manufacturer of intelligent, eco-friendly precision irrigation systems. Operating a 9,360-square-meter production base in Jinan, China, HYRT designs and manufactures high-performance drip irrigation lines, micro-sprinklers, fertigation pumps, filters, and smart controllers. Backed by ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications, HYRT delivers robust OEM/ODM manufacturing and end-to-end irrigation solutions to agricultural, greenhouse, and landscaping clients across more than 100 countries worldwide.