Animal Health Market Size To Hit $156.0 Billion By 2033, Says GVR

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 27, 2026 - Veterinary pharmaceuticals, preventive care, and technology-enabled animal health solutions are shaping growth across companion and production animal segments. The global animal health market

Grand View Research's Animal Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2026–2033 examines the market by product, animal, distribution channel, end use, and region. The analysis covers products, end uses, distribution channels, and regional performance.

Key Highlights

Preventive Care and Technology Influence Demand

Preventive healthcare is an important factor shaping animal health expenditure. Livestock producers use vaccination, biosecurity, and health monitoring to manage disease risks and support animal welfare. Companion animal owners increasingly seek veterinary care, diagnostics, and treatment options as pets are more often regarded as family members.

Artificial intelligence is also changing veterinary workflows. AI-enabled imaging and diagnostic tools can assist professionals in identifying abnormalities and assessing animal health. Digital systems support remote consultations, electronic records, and monitoring. Grand View Research identifies AI adoption, regulatory developments, and disease prevalence as key market factors.

Pharmaceuticals and Production Animals Lead Segments

Pharmaceuticals accounted for 43.1% of animal health market revenue in 2025. The category includes anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory medicines, parasiticides, and analgesics. Biologics, diagnostics, medicinal feed additives, equipment, and disposables also contribute to the market.

Production animals represented 62.7% of revenue in 2025, reflecting the importance of healthcare across poultry, swine, cattle, sheep, goats, and fish. Livestock health programs address disease control, productivity, food safety, and animal welfare. Companion animal healthcare is projected to be the fastest-growing animal segment, supported by pet ownership and demand for advanced veterinary care.

Clinics and Digital Channels Shape Access

Veterinary hospitals and clinics accounted for 71.3% of market revenue in 2025. These facilities provide diagnosis, treatment, and vaccination. Point-of-care testing and in-house testing are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR among end-use segments from 2026 to 2033, reflecting demand for rapid diagnosis.

Hospital and clinic pharmacies held the largest distribution-channel share in 2025, supported by access to medicines, vaccines, and biologics during veterinary consultations. E-commerce is projected to be the fastest-growing distribution channel over the forecast period. Online ordering supports product access and replenishment. Veterinary telehealth, veterinary software, and livestock monitoring are expected to register a CAGR of 14.4% in the near future.

Regional Outlook and Competition

North America accounted for 35.0% of global animal health market revenue in 2025, according to Grand View Research. Established veterinary infrastructure and animal healthcare expenditure support North America's position. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2026 to 2033.

The report profiles Zoetis, Ceva Santé Animale, Merck & Co., Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco, Virbac, Mars Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Competition spans pharmaceuticals, biologics, diagnostics, and technology-enabled products.

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Closing Statement

The animal health market is expected to continue expanding through 2033 as demand for veterinary pharmaceuticals, preventive healthcare, advanced diagnostics, and technology-enabled animal care increases. According to Grand View Research, innovation in veterinary treatments, digital monitoring, and disease prevention will remain important factors shaping the industry's development. These trends highlight the growing importance of accessible, reliable animal healthcare solutions for companion animals and livestock worldwide.

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About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.