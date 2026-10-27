Longitudinal And Lateral Moving Lifting Rail Transfer Cart Facilitates Transfer In Recycling And Dismantling Operations

Recently, a 20 tons battery powered longitudinal and lateral moving lifting rail transfer cart, specifically designed for railway car recycling and dismantling operations in production workshops, has been officially put into use.

This rail transfer cart uses a box-girder frame as its load-bearing foundation and is equipped with a customized double lifting platform and a dual-wheel system (longitudinal and lateral). It achieves a closed-loop operation of autonomous loading and unloading and precise docking in heavy duty dismantling scenarios.

Innovative Structure, Heavy Duty Transfer

The transfer cart uses a box-girder frame, which is high-strength and resistant to deformation. The platform is equipped with double lifting platforms (lifting and lowering simultaneously), with a lifting height of 900mm, allowing direct docking with the height difference of the car dismantling station, reducing the need for manual secondary handling.

The dual-wheel system (longitudinal and lateral) combined with cast steel wheels allows the cart to flexibly switch between workshop tracks and lateral workstations, breaking through the limitations of traditional railcars that operate in only one direction.

Functional Design

The rail transfer cart integrates longitudinal and lateral movement, lifting, and traction. The PLC intelligent control system integrates three operating modes: wireless remote control, wired handle, and touchscreen, allowing operators to flexibly choose the control method based on the work location.

A laser sensor device, along with audible and visual warning lights and an emergency stop button, provides multiple layers of safety protection, ensuring operational safety in the mixed human-machine environment of the dismantling workshop.

No High-Frequency Switching Required

Compared to traditional material handling equipment, this transfer cart combines loading, unloading, transportation, and docking into a single unit. Components are directly transferred between workstations, unrestricted by overhead crane coverage, significantly reducing scheduling and waiting times. Battery powered for environmental friendliness and zero emissions, multi-mode operation is quick to learn, and a single unit can cover an entire dismantling workstation.

This rail transfer cart features a customized worktable to adapt to different dismantling process requirements, battery power to overcome workshop pipeline layout limitations, and intelligent control to lower the operational threshold, providing a versatile and safe material handling solution for heavy duty dismantling scenarios.

About Us

Since its establishment in 2016, Newld has been dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of intelligent heavy duty workshop handling equipment, committed to providing safe, efficient, and reliable material handling solutions for the global industrial sector.