Norway Allocates Nearly $54M In Energy Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced in a press repor by the Norwegian government, according to Ukrinform.

“Ukraine is about to enter another wartime winter. To ensure the most stable energy supply possible and avoid severe humanitarian consequences, it is crucial that Ukraine receives funding to purchase equipment to strengthen and restore critical infrastructure damaged by Russian bombing,” Energy Minister Terje Aasland said.

During a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, October 27, Aasland announced that Norway would provide 500 million Norwegian kroner (NOK) to support Ukraine's energy sector.

The funding is being provided under the Nansen Support Programme, which runs through 2026. The assistance will be channeled through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund (UESF).

This mechanism allows funds to be quickly directed toward repairs, the purchase of new equipment, and investments where they are most urgently needed.

In particular, the Ukrainian side emphasized the need for new power cables to ensure a stable energy supply.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Norway has allocated more than 16 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.72 billion) for gas procurement, repairs to energy infrastructure, and investment in new solutions.

Ukraine plans EIB-backed €275M project to protect

As previously reported, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Norway would maintain its military, humanitarian, and financial assistance to Ukraine at around $9 billion in 2027.

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