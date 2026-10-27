Cyclone Arnab: Check IMD Weather Predictions For West Bengal, Odisha And Andhra Pradesh Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, More

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cyclone Arnab brings rain and wind concerns across three eastern coastal states. IMD forecasts different rainfall levels for West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Its warnings cover October 28 and the days that follow.

Weather in West Bengal

Gangetic West Bengal is expected to receive heavy rain on October 28 and 29. Thunderstorms, lightning and squalls are also expected on both days. Thunderstorms and lightning remain possible on October 30, along with squalls. No warning is listed from October 31 to November 3.

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Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are experiencing thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds. Similar conditions are expected in Jhargram and Howrah. North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas also face these weather conditions. These district updates were issued on October 27.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What weather did the IMD forecast for West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh during Cyclone Arnab?⌵

The IMD forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and squalls in parts of all three states. The timing and severity vary: Odisha has changing rainfall warnings through November 3, while Andhra Pradesh faces the cyclone's strongest winds and rain around October 28.

2Which parts of West Bengal are forecast to get rain and thunderstorms from Cyclone Arnab?⌵

Gangetic West Bengal is forecast to receive heavy rain on October 28 and 29, with thunderstorms, lightning and squalls. Kolkata and Howrah may see one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

3Which Odisha districts face the heaviest rain from Cyclone Arnab, and when?⌵

Ganjam is forecast to receive extremely heavy rain on October 28, while Koraput, Puri and Cuttack are expected to get very heavy rain. The statewide warning drops to very heavy rain on October 29; heavy rain warnings return from November 1 to 3.

4How strong could Cyclone Arnab's winds be along the Andhra Pradesh coast?⌵

For October 28, the IMD forecast gale winds of 115–125 kmph at isolated places, with gusts up to 140 kmph. On October 29, winds may reach 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph.

5Are there fishermen warnings for the coasts affected by Cyclone Arnab?⌵

Yes. The forecast includes fishermen warnings for the West Bengal coast and for both the northern and southern coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Kolkata and Howrah can expect generally cloudy skies on October 28 and 29. One or two spells of rain or thundershowers are forecast. Gusty winds may reach 30-40 kmph, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Temperatures may range between 24°C and 31°C on October 28. October 29 could record temperatures between 24°C and 30°C. Light rain is forecast for October 30, with temperatures between 25°C and 32°C. Fishermen warnings also cover the West Bengal coast.

Weather in Odisha

Odisha faces an extremely heavy rain warning for October 28. IMD also expects thunderstorms, lightning and squalls during this period. Ganjam faces extremely heavy rain, along with thunderstorms, lightning and squalls.

Koraput, Puri and Cuttack are expected to receive very heavy rain. Thunderstorms, lightning and squalls are also listed for these districts. Their district forecasts were updated on October 27.

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The statewide warning reduces to very heavy rain on October 29. Thunderstorms, lightning and squalls remain part of that day's forecast. No warning is listed for October 30 and 31. However, heavy rain warnings return from November 1 to November 3.

Fishermen warnings cover both the northern and southern Odisha coasts. The rainfall outlook therefore varies considerably across the forecast period.

Weather in Andhra Pradesh

IMD places very severe Cyclone Arnab off the Andhra Pradesh coast. Its October 27 night assessment locates it over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The forecast track indicates movement inland, followed by weakening.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to experience widespread rain or thundershowers on October 28. Scattered heavy to very heavy rain is expected, with locally extremely heavy rain. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely.

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Gale winds may reach 115-125 kmph at isolated places. Gusts could reach 140 kilometres per hour. Heavy rain remains possible at isolated places on October 29. Winds may reach 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60.

Thunderstorms remain possible on October 30 and 31. Winds may reach 30–40 kilometres per hour, with gusts to 50 kilometres per hour. Rayalaseema also faces strong winds during this period. Fishermen warnings cover both northern and southern Andhra coasts.

Rain or thundershowers may occur at many coastal locations on October 29. Only one or two places may receive them on October 30 and 31. Heavy rain may return at isolated coastal places on November 2.