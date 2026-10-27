Weride Unveils Global Insurance Partnership Program To Scale Autonomous Vehicles Worldwide



WeRide establishes a global insurance partnership program, with Allianz Insurance Singapore and Ping An P&C Insurance as inaugural partners

The program will support the responsible deployment of tens of thousands of WeRide autonomous vehicles worldwide

Partners will jointly develop tailored coverage for driverless operations and streamline insurance protocols as deployments scale. This program further expands WeRide's global partnership ecosystem across OEMs, mobility platforms, fleet operators, infrastructure and insurance providers.

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced the launch of its global insurance partnership program to support the expansion of autonomous driving services worldwide, spanning existing deployments in China, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, as well as upcoming launches in broader Europe.

WeRide has established its global insurance partnership program with Allianz Insurance Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Allianz") and Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An P&C Insurance") as inaugural partners. The program brings together leading insurance expertise across international and Chinese markets with WeRide's advanced autonomous driving technology and operational experience. A critical foundation for real-world autonomous vehicle deployment, the global insurance program is designed to support WeRide's global expansion across diverse regulatory and operating environments.

Under this strategic initiative, WeRide and its partners will co-develop tailored insurance solutions covering the full lifecycle of L4 vehicle operations, including motor liability, commercial general and product liability, and privacy and cybersecurity risks, in accordance with local requirements. Over time, long-term partnerships, centralized insurance programs and greater fleet scale are expected to improve insurance efficiency and support stronger unit economics.

Real-world operations and insurance risk-management practices demonstrate the strong safety performance of WeRide's Robotaxis. Its technological strengths in risk detection, driving decisions and safety control continue to advance, offering a promising approach to addressing the uncertainties of human driving and improving road safety.









WeRide's Robotaxi GXR in Abu Dhabi, insured by Ping An P&C's locally compliant insurance solutions

Beyond providing risk protection, insurance plays an important role in enabling autonomous driving to scale safely and commercially. WeRide's operational experience and track record across diverse markets provide a strong foundation for collaboration with insurance partners as the company expands its driverless services.

Allianz Insurance Singapore is the third-largest motor insurer in Singapore by gross written premiums as of Q2 2026 and a major insurance partner for WeRide's autonomous vehicle operations in Singapore. Allianz was the first insurer in Singapore to insure a fully driverless autonomous vehicle through WeRide's Robobus service at Sentosa. Allianz subsequently expanded coverage to WeRide Robotaxis deployed with Grab as part of the Ai.R autonomous shuttle service in Punggol. As of October 2026, the Ai.R autonomous shuttle service had served more than 13,000 unique riders and accumulated over 135,000 kilometers of autonomous mileage.

WeRide and Ping An P&C Insurance, one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies in China, have developed locally compliant insurance solutions supporting Robotaxi operations in China and the Middle East. These include four of WeRide's flagship driverless commercial markets globally, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, where WeRide has achieved scaled driverless operations. The partnership supports WeRide's Robotaxi deployments in China and the Middle East, including services provided through WeRide Go and third-party mobility platforms such as Uber and TXAI.

Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide, said: "Our partnerships with leading insurers reflect the strength of WeRide's technology. Insurance is a critical part of the infrastructure needed to bring autonomous driving to scale globally, and this program strengthens that foundation as we expand into more markets."

Ong Bi Ying, Chief Executive Officer at Allianz Insurance Singapore, said: "As the first insurer in Singapore to cover a fully driverless autonomous vehicle, Allianz has been at the forefront of understanding and managing the unique risks that come with this transformative technology. Our partnership with WeRide reflects our commitment to enabling innovation responsibly. By co-developing insurance solutions tailored to autonomous vehicle operations, we are helping to build the trust and safety infrastructure that Singapore's smart mobility future demands. We look forward to deepening this collaboration as autonomous driving scales across the region."

Hequn Shi, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ping An P&C Insurance, stated: "As China's autonomous driving industry goes global, there is an urgent need for matching globalized insurance coverage. This collaboration represents an important practice for Ping An P&C Insurance to support the outbound expansion of China's autonomous driving industry through its 'technology + insurance' services. We aim to leverage insurance's role in risk identification, loss compensation, and risk mitigation, helping China's autonomous driving technology achieve safe and steady commercial operations in global markets."

WeRide currently operates one of the world's largest autonomous driving fleets, with approximately 3,600 autonomous vehicles globally, including more than 1,800 Robotaxis, across 13 countries and over 60 cities.

Looking ahead, WeRide plans to expand the program to more markets and insurance partners, while exploring tailored approaches to insurance protocols, pricing and coverage models for autonomous vehicles.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been deployed in over 60 cities across 13 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in nine markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Spain, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's Change the World lists in 2023, 2025, and 2026, and to the Fortune Future 50 list in 2025.

About Ping An P&C Insurance

Ping An P&C Insurance was founded in 1988 in Shekou, Shenzhen, and has 44 branches and over 3,000 service outlets nationwide, making it the second largest property and casualty insurance company in China by gross written premiums. To date, Ping An P&C Insurance has developed over 1,000 main insurance products, covering auto insurance, accident and health insurance, liability insurance, agricultural insurance, and cargo insurance. In 2025, Ping An P&C recorded total claim payouts exceeding RMB200 billion, providing comprehensive insurance protection services to over 100 million individual and group customers, and has received the industry's highest rating for consumer rights protection.

About Allianz Insurance Singapore

At Allianz Insurance Singapore, we aim to secure the future and create a positive impact on society and the environment by leveraging our expertise in risk management. As we work toward strengthening our position as one of Singapore's leading risk solutions providers, we deliver innovative and customer‐focused protection solutions for individuals, SMEs, and mid‐corporate clients – spanning Motor, Home Content, Travel, Personal Accident, Cancer, Hospital Income, and a comprehensive suite of commercial insurance offerings.

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