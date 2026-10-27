Nitish Bharadwaj Reiterates Hope For Sai Pallavi's Acceptance As Sita In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Nitish Bharadwaj revisited his earlier post about Ramayana, where he expressed hope that the 'Bharateeyas' would accept Sai Pallavi as Sita, and added that he wants to hear Tulsidas' chaupais accompanied by mridangam and manjira in the upcoming film.

Nitish, who is best known for playing Lord Krishna in the 1988 Mahabharat, took to Instagram, where he shared a screenshot of the line“Main Bansuri, Saans Tu” from 'Mangal Rang' in Ramayana Part 1 and asked if someone could“read between the lines?”

He wrote in the caption section:“I want to emphasise on these lines from my last post reg. RAMAYAN - 'I only hope that Bharateeyas will accept Sai Pallavi as Sita & I can also hear Tulsidas ji's CHAUPAEES amidst Mridangam & Manjira somewhere in the film. That's the sound identity of this Maha-Kavya in every Bharateeya's soul.'.... Can someone read between the lines?

The makers of the upcoming epic film 'Ramayana: Part 1' have locked the film's release on November 5 ahead of Diwali.

The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. 'Ramayana: Part 1' will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by 'Ramayana: Part 2' in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

The project combines Indian mythology with large-scale visual effects, with music composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Promising an immersive cinematic experience, the film is among the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.

Talking about Nitish, the former Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha is best known for his role as Krishna in B. R. Chopra's television series Mahabharat, as well as for his portrayal of Vishnu and several avatars of Vishnu in some of Chopra's other great works, such as Vishnu Puran. He made his directorial debut with the Marathi film titled Pitruroon.