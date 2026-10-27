Cyclone Arnab Batters Andhra Pradesh Coast With Heavy Rain And Winds

Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Pradesh

Several areas of Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district have been affected by strong winds and heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab, with multiple trees uprooted and fallen, causing disruption in the affected areas. Following this, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has been closely monitoring the movement of Cyclone Arnab over the past 24 hours and tracking its impact on coastal districts, where strong winds and heavy rainfall have been reported.

Landfall Process and IMD Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Arnab began its landfall process early Wednesday along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, bringing torrential rainfall to the region. The cyclone was maintaining a core intensity of 125 to 135 kmph, with gusts reaching 150 kmph, while moving northwestwards at 3 kmph. The IMD had identified the landfall area between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, south of Yanam, and said the landfall process would continue for three hours from the time of its bulletin. It also warned that a storm surge of 1.5 to 2.5 metres above the astronomical tide could inundate low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh, particularly near Kakinada and Yanam.

Impact Across Coastal Regions

The cyclone's impact was also reported in other parts of the state, with trees uprooted and power lines snapped at several locations in Kakinada. Heavy rain and gusty winds uprooted trees and blocked Beach Road and Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam. The IMD also reported extreme heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm at several locations in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts between 8.30 am on October 27 and 3 am on October 28. Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds was also reported in parts of West Bengal.

Government Response and Disaster Preparedness

Asserting that achieving "zero casualties" remains the state government's primary objective, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday held a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre here to assess readiness as Cyclone Arnab commenced its landfall process along the Andhra Pradesh coast. Addressing reporters after the review, the Minister said the landfall process began in the early hours near Kakinada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and the system is expected to move toward Odisha's Malkangiri district. "The landfall process started around 1:30 am early in the morning at Kakinada and started moving towards the state of Andhra Pradesh. The last information received shows that the system is stationary now. After entering the coast of Andhra Pradesh, it will start moving towards the north and northwest and reach Malkangiri," Pujari said.

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