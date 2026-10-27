Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Rajinikanths Film Earns Rs 744 Crore Worldwidebookmyshow

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 witnessed a slowdown at the box office on its 13th day in theatres. The action drama collected an estimated Rs 7.50 crore India net on Tuesday, October 27, according to Sacnilk figures reported by The Times of India.

With this, the film's total India net collection reached Rs 415.65 crore. Its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 486.50 crore, while the cumulative overseas gross collection reached Rs 257.50 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 744 crore after 13 days in theatres.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

The film's Tuesday earnings registered a decline of approximately 20.6% compared with Monday's India net collection of Rs 9.45 crore. Despite the weekday slowdown, the sequel continued to maintain a substantial overall collection across domestic and international markets.

The film has been released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, helping it reach audiences across different regions. However, its latest daily figures indicate that collections have moderated compared with its stronger opening-week performance.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with the film featuring an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Vidya Balan, among others. Hrithik Roshan is also part of the film's cast.

The sequel was released in theatres on October 15, 2026. Its continued box office performance will determine how much further it can add to its domestic and worldwide totals.

Note: Box office figures are estimates and may vary across trade-tracking sources.