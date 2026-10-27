Flavio Bolsonaro Heading To U.S. For Exile, Says Liberal Party Lawmaker

Riode Janeiro: Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro has left Brazil and is heading to the United States to go into "exile," federal lawmaker Mauricio Marcon of Bolsonaro's Liberal Party said Tuesday in a video posted on X.

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