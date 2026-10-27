US SOUTHCOM Says Strike On Alleged Narco-Trafficking Vessel Leaves 5 Dead

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: The United States military said on Tuesday that it carried out a strike targeting an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing five people.

The strike targeted "a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes," US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said on X.

"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," SOUTHCOM added in the post, which included a video clip of a stationary vessel being engulfed in an explosion.

The US military began targeting alleged narcotics-smuggling boats in early September 2025, with President Donald Trump arguing Washington is effectively at war with drug cartels operating out of Latin America.