Gold Prices Rise By About One Percent

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Gold prices rose by approximately one percent today, supported by a decline in oil prices, as investors await the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week for signals regarding the future path of interest rates.

Spot gold climbed one percent to USD 4,055.14 per ounce, having earlier touched a low of USD 3,987.14 during the session.

US gold futures for December delivery also rose by 0.9 percent to USD 4,074.60 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, spot silver increased by 0.5 percent to USD 54.20 per ounce, following a drop to its lowest level in nearly a year.

Platinum rose 0.3 percent to USD 1,530.75, while palladium fell 2.1 percent to USD 1,027.67, after hitting its lowest level since June 2025 earlier in the session.