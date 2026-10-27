Shura Hails Outcomes Of Past Week's Events

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Shura Council held its weekly session yesterday at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at its headquarters, chaired by HE the Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim.

At the onset, the Shura Council welcomed the outcomes of the talks between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron, during his recent state visit to Doha last week.

The council commended the shared commitment of the two nations to enhance bilateral relations and forge partnerships across sectors, including defence.

The council also hailed the outcome of two sides' discussions on regional developments, emphasising the importance of de-escalating regional tensions and prioritising diplomatic solutions, with the aim of bolstering security and stability.

The Shura Council also welcomed the outcomes of talks between HH the Amir and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, during his official visit to Doha last week, commending the strength of Qatari-Singaporean bilateral relations, and the shared commitment to elevating them to a strategic level, in a manner that serves the interests of peoples in both countries.

The council highlighted the US Foreign Policy Association (FPA)'s honouring of HH the Amir, in recognition of his pioneering role in mediation and international diplomacy.

The Shura Council affirmed that this honour recognises HH the Amir's pivotal role in advancing international peace and security - reflecting the burgeoning confidence of the world in Qatar as a trusted international mediator in resolving conflicts and supporting international peace and security.

This is achieved through a foreign policy rooted in dialogue and constructive diplomacy, grounded in the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Then, HE the Shura Council Secretary-General Nayef bin Mohammed al-Mahmoud read out the meeting's agenda, after which the council approved the minutes of its previous meeting.

During the meeting, the council reviewed the government statement regarding a proposal submitted by the council concerning the enhancement of parental care and the promotion of family cohesion.

The council decided to refer the matter to its Social Affairs, Labour and Housing Committee for study and to be apprised of the committee's findings.

The council also reviewed a report on the participation of its members in the Arab Parliament, which was held in Cairo in June 2026, in addition to a report on the participation of its delegation in the 20th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) Conference and its associated meetings, hosted by Baku, Azerbaijan.

Shura Council international relations Peace