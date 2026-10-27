Mutant Media FZC

Dubai creative and growth agency introduces a free AI Visibility Check as 70.1 per cent of the UAE's working-age population now uses AI tools

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mutant Media, a Dubai creative and growth agency, has launched a dedicated SEO and GEO (generative engine optimisation) service. The service helps UAE businesses appear in the answers given by ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews, as well as in traditional Google search results.The launch follows the relaunch of the agency's website at mutant on 23 October 2026. It comes as UAE consumers increasingly ask AI tools for recommendations instead of scrolling through search results. According to the Microsoft AI Diffusion Report, 70.1 per cent of the UAE's working-age population used AI tools in the first quarter of 2026, the highest rate in the world. A US field study by researchers at the Indian School of Business and Carnegie Mellon University, published in April 2026, found that Google's AI Overviews reduced outbound organic clicks by 38 per cent on searches where they appeared."Customers in the UAE are not just searching any more. They are asking AI who to hire, where to eat and which developer to trust, and the answer comes back as a shortlist," said Jeano Pangan, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy and Growth at Mutant Media. "If a business is not on that shortlist, it is invisible to that customer. Our job is to make sure our clients are the names those answers recommend."The SEO and GEO service combines search engine optimisation, answer engine optimisation (AEO) and AI search optimisation in one programme:. A one-time setup that fixes the issues found in the audit and connects Google Search Console, Bing Webmaster Tools, sitemaps, IndexNow and AI crawler access. Business listings on Google Business Profile, Bing Places, Apple Business Connect and leading UAE directories, kept consistent so search engines and AI tools trust the details. Technical SEO, site structure and structured data, so search engines and AI tools can read a website correctly. Local SEO for Dubai and the wider UAE. Regular articles on the client's own website, written to answer the real questions UAE customers ask, in a format AI tools can cite. PR and authority building, with each press article published across 150 to 300 news and industry websites, so AI tools see the brand named by sources they trust. AI visibility tracking across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. GA4 and conversion tracking, so visibility can be measured against enquiries and salesTo show businesses where they stand, Mutant Media has also launched a free AI Visibility Check. Businesses answer five short questions and receive a visibility score, followed by a free SEO and GEO audit from the agency's team."Ranking on page one is no longer the finish line," said Carlo Nickson, Co-Founder and Head of Creatives and Production at Mutant Media. "The content has to be good enough for a person to trust and clear enough for an AI model to quote. That is where creative work and search strategy now meet."The service is open to businesses across the UAE. It is aimed in particular at the sectors where Mutant Media does most of its work: F&B, cafés and restaurants; real estate and holiday homes; beauty and aesthetics; and lifestyle and fashion brands. It sits alongside the agency's existing brand development, content creation, social media, performance marketing and web development services.About Mutant MediaMutant Media FZC is a creative and growth agency based in Dubai, UAE, founded in 2018. Its team of around 30 people works across brand development, content creation, social media, performance marketing, SEO, GEO and AEO, and website and app development for businesses in the UAE and the wider region. More information is available at .Media contactJeano Pangan, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy and Growth, Mutant Media FZC, +971 58 688 1034, info (at) mutant (dot) ae, O2 Tower, Business District 14, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

Jeano Pangan, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy and Growth

Mutant Media FZC

+971 58 688 1034

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Mutant Media Launches SEO and GEO Service to Help UAE Businesses Get Recommended by ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews News Provided By ATEX International Exhibition LLC October 27, 2026, 12:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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