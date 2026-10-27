Defense Stocks Wrap Up October 27, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a top rated investment site for retail Investors following AI anddefense stocks, reports on global defense stocks trading on Tuesday. Investors in India saw a rally in their stocks while US stocks traded down today.

U.S. Defense Stocks Trade Mixed to Lower In the United States

In the U.S., the tone was somewhat cautious today. The sector still has longer-term support from elevated global defense budgets, recent strong quarterly results featuring record backlogs at several primes (including Lockheed Martin near $292 billion and RTX near $340 billion), raised full-year guidance, and ongoing geopolitical demand. Short-term trading, however, reflected some consolidation after recent advances.

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE:ITA ) traded modestly lower closing at $206.16 -1.01 (-0.49%) with a slight bump up in aftermarket trading.

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Boeing (NYSE: BA ) dragged down market sentiment after reporting third-quarter results. The company narrowed its loss and showed progress in some areas, but investors focused on reduced or delayed 737 delivery targets amid ongoing production challenges. The stock closed down at $168.09 -20.22 (-10.74%).

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

737-7 achieved amended type certification (ATC) from the FAA; 737-10 achieved ATC in October Selected by the U.S. Navy to design, build and deliver the F/A-XX next generation fighter aircraft Operating cash flow of $1.5 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP)* of $0.5 billion Total company backlog grew to a record $745 billion, including over 6,300 commercial airplanes

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Among the major defense leaders, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT ) was modestly lower after a strong prior-session gain of about 5%, which followed its own recent earnings beat, record backlog, and an analyst upgrade.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC ) also traded slightly lower closing at $551.28 -14.13 (-2.50%).

RTX (NYSE: RTX ) closed at 194.54 -2.94 (-1.49%).

Some smaller specialty names posted modest gains AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR ) ended the day at $100.09 +2.75 (+2.83%). The stock had a day's high of $100.56.

AI defense stockVisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq:VWAV ) traded down with the sector today.

VisionWave recently highlighted its developing portfolio of radio-frequency ("RF"), radar and electronic-warfare technologies designed to extend sensing and electromagnetic awareness across autonomous ground and aerial systems.

VisionWave is developing multiple sensing technologies intended to address different portions of the electromagnetic spectrum and different mission environments, including VisionRF, GhostSight and DeepWave RF, together with electronic-warfare and spectrum-monitoring payload concepts.

Key takeaways

VisionWave (Nasdaq: VWAV) highlighted its developing portfolio of RF, radar and electronic-warfare technologies, including VisionRF, GhostSight and DeepWave RF, designed to extend sensing across autonomous ground and aerial systems. The Company is also developing electronic-warfare and spectrum-monitoring payload concepts intended for integration with the VARAN ground platform and TALON aerial systems.

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