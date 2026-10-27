Rain Likely In TN's Western Ghats Districts Today Temperatures May Rise

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) Districts along the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain over the next three days, while maximum temperatures could rise by up to three degrees Celsius in parts of the state and Puducherry, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai.

In its weather bulletin, the centre forecast moderate rain in the Western Ghats districts. One or two places in southern Tamil Nadu could also experience light rain, indicating that rainfall across the southern region is expected to remain isolated.

The forecast points to a variation in rainfall intensity between the two regions, with moderate showers expected along the Western Ghats and lighter rainfall at isolated locations in the southern districts.

For Thursday, the weather centre predicted light rain at one or two places in both the Western Ghats districts and southern Tamil Nadu. The forecast therefore suggests lighter rainfall in the hill districts compared with the moderate showers expected today.

The bulletin also indicated the possibility of light rain at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 31. Although the geographical coverage of that forecast is broader, the rain is expected to be confined to isolated locations.

Alongside the rainfall outlook, the centre said maximum temperatures could increase by up to three degrees Celsius in some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal through October 31. The temperature forecast indicates the possibility of showers, accompanied by rising daytime temperatures in parts of the region. The projected increase applies to some locations and does not suggest a uniform rise across all districts.

For Chennai, the centre forecast partly cloudy skies for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to reach around 36 degrees Celsius.

The city's forecast thus points to a warm day with partial cloud cover. Overall, the weather outlook combines moderate rainfall in the Western Ghats districts for the day, lighter showers at isolated places on Thursday and the possibility of isolated light rain across Tamil Nadu and the adjoining Union Territory regions on October 31.