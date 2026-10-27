Project Cheetah Setback: Young Male Cheetah Dies After Gunshot Injury

Tragic Setback for Project Cheetah

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): In a tragic setback to Project Cheetah, a 19-month-old male cheetah, identified as KNG22, succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning after battling severe internal injuries, forest officials confirmed. The big cat had been rescued in an injured state three days ago from the Sheopur Territorial Forest Division. Following an emergency surgical intervention, doctors recovered five firearm pellets embedded deep inside the feline's body.

According to a statement issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Madhya Pradesh: "KNG22, a 19-month-old male cheetah, who was rescued on 25 October 2026 after being found injured in Compartment No. 748 of the Sheopur Territorial Forest Division, died early this morning. An initial X-ray revealed multiple foreign bodies at different locations within the cheetah's body, and treatment was initiated accordingly."

"A subsequent CT scan revealed multiple foreign bodies causing damage to his internal organs, musculoskeletal system, and nervous system. Emergency surgery was performed, during which five firearm pellets were recovered from his body," the official statement further read.

Government Investigation and Additional Incidents

High-Level Inquiry Ordered

Taking serious cognizance of the suspected poaching or shooting incident, the Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a high-level inquiry. "The state government has constituted a Special Task Force (STF) comprising Forest and Police officers to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident," the Chief Wildlife Warden added.

Morena Cub Rescue Update

Earlier, a 19-month-old male cheetah cub, Nirva, was found injured in a forest area under the Morena territorial forest division in Madhya Pradesh and was subsequently rescued and brought to Kuno National Park for medical treatment, the Forest Department said. According to information provided by the department, the monitoring team received information about the injured cub on the evening of October 25. Following this, the cub was rescued that night and shifted to Kuno National Park, where it is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has prompted an investigation by the Forest Department to establish the circumstances under which the cub sustained its injuries. Officials are examining all possible aspects related to the incident, but the exact cause of the injuries has not yet been determined. The cub is the 19-month-old male offspring of Nirva, a female cheetah at Kuno National Park. It was found in an injured condition in the forest area falling under the Morena territorial forest division. The monitoring team acted after receiving information about the cub's condition on the evening of October 25. The rescue operation was carried out that night, following which the animal was transported to Kuno National Park for medical attention. (ANI)

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