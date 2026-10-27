CM Revanth Reddy Pushes For Success Of Invest Telangana Global Summit

CM Reviews Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 Preparations

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed state officials to ensure the New Delhi curtain-raiser event for the upcoming Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled for October 29, achieves maximum outreach and is a big success. Chairing a high-level review meeting to finalise arrangements for the global summit, the Chief Minister emphasised that the summit, scheduled for December 7 to 9 at the Bharat Future City, should further elevate Telangana's reputation on the international stage.

Strategic Outreach and Global Focus

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy suggested that the meetings with the prospective investors and business leaders at the 'Raksha Expo' and the 'India Joy' events should draw good results. All plans should be finalised by the first week to ensure a seamless experience for the CEOs and delegates arriving from various countries and states to attend the summit, CM Reddy added, and global experts and prominent figures in the fields of climate change and Artificial Intelligence (AI) would also be invited to the summit.

Promoting State Achievements and Heritage

The promotional campaign in Hyderabad will highlight the significant achievements made in sectors like technology, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and the use of drone-based publicity campaigns at various locations in the city was discussed in the meeting. Officials have also briefed the Chief Minister on the specific arrangements being made for the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector, outlining the specific designs and arrangements being made to highlight the Bathukamma festival at the cultural events in the summit.

The Chief Minister further directed designers to weave the region's cultural heritage into the global summit venue's physical layout, reflecting the traditions of Telangana, mainly Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and the Ramappa Temple. The preparatory meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Principal Secretary to the CM Seshadri, TGIIC MD Shashanka, Special Secretary to Industries Department Krishna Aditya, 'Invest Telangana' CEO B Ajith Reddy, Deputy Secretary to IT Department D. Anudeep, and other officials were present. (ANI)

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