UDST Launches Novel Platform Augmenting Online Applied Learning

The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has launched eUDST, a new online learning platform offering courses, programmes, and micro-credentials designed to substantially bolster professional development and skills growth.

The platform provides users with plenty of opportunities to access online learning at their own pace and from anywhere, under the guidance of the university's experienced faculty and e-learning specialists.

It also extends UDST's applied learning approach into the digital environment, bridging knowledge and practical skills while unlocking new prospects for continuous learning and professional growth.

UDST President Dr Salem Al-Naemi said the platform is not merely an electronic tool but an applied learning platform, noting that applied learning is not simply an added merit of UDST but the essence of its identity.

Every single course has been designed around one question: What would learners apply tomorrow if they had been unable to apply what they learned yesterday, Al-Naemi remarked, adding that this is a standard to which the university has invariably remained committed and that every single user deserves.

Academic Director of the Applied and Experiential Learning Department at UDST Dr Hiba Sabri said the university's approach to developing eUDST grew out of its commitment to unlocking new avenues for professionals to internalise the skills increasingly demanded by the job market, respond to the evolving needs of industrial sectors, and substantially advance their careers.

By extending learning well beyond the confines of traditional campuses, the university is making professional development more accessible and helping bolster lifelong learning across a wide range of sectors, Sabri added.

This forward-looking approach seeks to bridge the gap between knowledge and practical skills, enabling professionals to keep abreast of evolving industry demands and remain well-positioned for future opportunities, she said.

The platform targets professionals across various sectors, alumni, and current students, providing flexible learning opportunities tailored to their diverse academic and professional needs.

Its launch marks another step in UDST's efforts to substantially expand access to flexible, applied learning and develop a platform capable of serving individuals and institutions across Qatar while further bolstering the country's workforce development.

University of Doha for Science and Technology Applied learning online learning platform