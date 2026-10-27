HEC Paris, Doha To Explore The Future Of AI And Human Intelligence

How can leaders combine artificial intelligence and human intelligence to make better decisions and navigate an increasingly complex business environment? HEC Paris, Doha will explore this question during an online masterclass,“AI and Human Intelligence: The Future of Thinking and Decision-Making,” on November 9.

Designed for professionals and business leaders, the session will examine how artificial intelligence is reshaping leadership, critical thinking and decision-making as it becomes increasingly integrated into organisations and everyday life.

Led by Mohammadamin Yousefi, assistant professor of Organisation Theory at HEC Paris, the masterclass will explore: How AI and human expertise can complement one another in problem-solving and decision-making; The opportunities and challenges of integrating AI into professional practice; and How to leverage AI to strengthen leadership capabilities and create meaningful impact in an evolving digital landscape.