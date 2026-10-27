Moj To Launch 'Tathmeen' Real Estate Valuation Program, Developed With Google

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has announced that it will soon launch the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered real estate valuation program“Tathmeen”, developed in partnership with Google, ahead of its official rollout in the coming period.

The announcement was made during the ministry's participation in the fourth Qatar Real Estate Forum, held in conjunction with Cityscape at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

The program aims to use the latest smart technologies to provide more advanced and reliable indicative estimates of property values.

It is expected to mark a significant advance in real estate valuation services, deliver added value to property owners and investors, and support decision-making through more accurate and comprehensive blade-->

The program will also make real estate information more accessible to individuals, businesses and investors, improving the efficiency of digital services supporting the property sector.

At its booth in the government pavilion, the ministry is showcasing its real estate registration services and key digital initiatives supporting the sector.

These include demonstrations of real estate registration procedures, particularly newly automated and digital transactions; property sales and ownership transfers; and the issuance of real estate residency permits in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior, a service processed immediately.

The MoJ's booth also offers legal services and consultations related to transactions supporting the real estate sector.

These include guidance on non-Qataris' rights to own and use real estate under Cabinet Decision No. 28 of 2020, which specifies the areas in which non-Qataris may own property or enjoy rights of use, along with the applicable conditions, regulations, benefits and blade-->

During the forum, the Real Estate Brokerage Department is holding information sessions on real estate brokerage procedures, raising awareness of the provisions of the Real Estate Brokerage Law and explaining how to verify that companies are licensed to practice the profession in accordance with approved regulations.

The ministry is participating in the government pavilion alongside the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) and the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar).

The joint participation aims to provide visitors with an integrated exhibition experience, help create an environment conducive to real estate investment, and reinforce Qatar's position as an attractive investment destination.

Ministry of Justice Tathmeen fourth Qatar Real Estate Forum