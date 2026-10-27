Qatar's Resilient Property Market Continues To Attract Investors, Says Barwa Official

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's infrastructure, investor-protection regulations and strong banking sector continue to support its real estate market, with Barwa Real Estate unveiling a new two-tower residential development in Lusail.

Dr Eng. Abdullah Nasser al-Kaabi, Construction and Project Control director at Barwa Real Estate, said the country's resilience through successive economic shocks over the past 15 years had strengthened its appeal to domestic and international investors.

“Qatar, mashallah, is a resilient country,” he said in an interview with Gulf Times on the sidelines of the opening of the fourth Real Estate Forum Qatar 2026.“For the past 15 years, we've been through different shocks and we have already recovered.”

Al-Kaabi identified infrastructure, regulations and the banking sector as three key considerations for foreign investors evaluating opportunities in the country.

“The first thing is the infrastructure,” he said.“Qatar is number one in infrastructure in terms of railways, metro, roads and everything, and in terms of connectivity.”

Al-Kaabi also highlighted the importance of laws and regulations designed to protect investors, alongside the banking sector's financing capabilities and credibility.

“Our banking sector in terms of finance and in terms of credibility – we are strong enough in Qatar,” he said, adding that these factors would encourage foreign investors to enter the market.

Against this backdrop, Barwa has introduced Barwa Bay, a residential project showcased at Cityscape 2026, comprising two towers of 23 and 27 floors, with a total of 639 apartments.

The development will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with units providing sea views, partial sea views or limited sea views. Both towers will be fully furnished, with most apartments featuring balconies.

Designed to combine residential living with leisure and recreational facilities, the project will include a ground-floor podium housing coffee shops, restaurants and a children's club.

Swimming pools are planned on top of each tower, alongside a shared pool in the central area.

Residents will also have access to a badminton court and an Olympic track on the podium, allowing them to enjoy sports and leisure facilities within the development.

“The tenants that buy an apartment here, they don't need to go outside to go to the gym or to play badminton or whatever,” al-Kaabi said.“Everything is in Barwa Bay.”

The development's location is another selling point, with proximity to Lusail landmarks, including Place Vendôme mall, as well as Lusail Tram and metro connections.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, with completion targeted for 2030.

Barwa has also outlined a seven-year payment plan, allowing buyers to keep paying by instalment after they receive their apartments, according to al-Kaabi.

The project will feature two distinct design concepts: an earthy-themed tower and a modern-themed tower.

Barwa Bay adds to the range of residential offerings emerging in Lusail, where homebuyers and investors prioritise transport connectivity, integrated amenities, and access to commercial destinations.

Barwa Real Estate fourth Real Estate Forum Qatar 2026