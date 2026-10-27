Cityscape Qatar Opens Alongside 4Th Qatar Real Estate Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In parallel with the fourth edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum, Cityscape Qatar 2026 opened Tuesday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), showcasing over 400 real estate projects.

After opening the exhibition, His Excellency the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah toured the exhibitors' pavilions, accompanied by His Excellency the Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim, His Excellency the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, His Excellency the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Excellency the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi, and Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh.

During the tour, the ministers and officials examined key new projects that are shaping the real estate market in Qatar.

They received briefings from the project teams regarding the features, advantages, and implementation timelines of these developments.

Many participating companies unveiled new projects, within and outside Qatar, spanning various sectors, including residential apartments, hotels, and entire new urban developments.

These projects reflect a blend of advanced architectural vision and a commitment to the sustainable use of resources.

United Development Company (UDC), a Qatari public shareholding company, announced the master plan for the "Perlita Gardens" project, marking the launch of a new residential complex.

The company also introduced a limited-time promotional offer on apartments available at "Crystal Residence" on Gewan Island.

UDC chief executive Yasser Salah al-Jaidah stated: "The 'Perlita Gardens' project marks a significant milestone in the development of The Pearl Island, reflecting our ongoing commitment to providing residential options that align with market needs and evolving lifestyles."

The announcement of both projects underscores UDC's strategy to maintain a diverse residential portfolio across its destinations, combining new development opportunities with attractive offerings for existing residential units, while leveraging established infrastructure, services, and a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem that sustains long-term value.

The three-day exhibition, held under the theme Where Vision Meets Investment, allows buyers and investors to compare projects from both Qatar and international markets.

It offers insights into real estate trends, ranging from the growing rental market to emerging investment avenues, along with perspectives on the factors that drive long-term value.

The exhibition and forum bridge the gap between the showcased projects and broader discussions regarding the real estate sector's role in supporting investment and economic diversification.

Cityscape Qatar, an annual real estate event in Qatar, brings together investors and developers from around the globe to explore the next phase of real estate development.

Cityscape Qatar 2026 DECC fourth edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum