Minister Inaugurates 4Th Qatar Real Estate Forum 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Under the patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, His Excellency the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah inaugurated the 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum 2026 Tuesday.

The event assembles policymakers, investors, developers and industry leaders to explore emerging opportunities and the forces shaping the future of Qatar's real estate market.

Held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), the forum is organised in partnership between the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) and Informa Tharawat.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency the Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim, His Excellency the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, His Excellency the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Excellency the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi, and Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Dr Mohamed Farid blade-->

Addressing the gathering, Aqarat president Mohammed bin Hassan al-Malki said the forum comes at a critical juncture in the evolution of Qatar's real estate sector.

He reaffirmed Aqarat's commitment to forging ahead with efforts to build a market anchored in trust and transparency, offering enduring opportunities for investors and developers on the strength of robust regulatory and economic foundations.

The forum provides a platform for public entities, investors, developers, sector professionals and industry leaders to converge, exchange expertise and debate the diverse forces shaping the market's future.

Its agenda also seeks to identify investment opportunities and forge partnerships capable of supporting sustained sector growth, al-Malki said.

He noted that holding the forum alongside Cityscape Qatar substantially broadens the scope for participation and deepens engagement among stakeholders across Qatar's domestic market and the international real estate landscape.

Under the theme of stability as the foundation of investment, the forum brings together more than 70 speakers and 60 exhibitors to examine some of the sector's most consequential blade-->

Discussions will cover investment portfolio diversification; opportunities in residential, commercial and mixed-use real estate; real estate financing and publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs); digital asset tokenisation; property valuation; and market data.

Participants will also explore the role of private capital in advancing economic diversification, ways to significantly strengthen investor confidence, sustainability and governance standards, and the potential of artificial intelligence to turbocharge urban development.

The agenda will underscore the criticality of quality of life, infrastructure and long-term urban planning, while examining the consequential role of real estate development in enhancing Qatar's appeal as a destination to live, work and invest.

Qatar's real estate sector will take centre stage at the forum's innovation platform, where developers, investors, architects, brokers, financial experts, technology leaders and industry specialists will assemble to explore the ideas, investments and innovations poised to chart the market's future.

The platform will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise across the sector through panel discussions, case studies, specialized sessions and live demonstrations.

These activities will bring practical market insights, projects and emerging opportunities into sharper focus, helping participants navigate a substantially evolving real estate landscape.

The event will also feature interactive workshops addressing practical issues across different segments of the sector.

Separate from the main platform, the workshops will be held on the first floor of the DECC.

Designed to foster substantive engagement, the workshops will give participants an opportunity to share practical knowledge, exchange expertise and debate the challenges and opportunities confronting the real estate sector.

The sessions aim to help industry professionals translate the forum's discussions into practical applications while deepening communication and collaboration across the sector.

Participants can register for the workshops in advance and receive a certificate of participation, enabling them to prepare proactively and make the most of the focused discussions and practical content.

The workshops form part of a broader forum program that combines strategic discussions with specialized sessions and practical applications.

Together, these activities will enable participants to keep abreast of the latest developments, exchange expertise and explore the opportunities and challenges confronting Qatar's real estate market and the wider region.

Qatar Real Estate Forum 2026 DECC Aqarat