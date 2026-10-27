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Anduril And Qualcomm Unveil US-Assembled Bluechip Laptop Project Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-27 11:09:59

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Defence technology company Anduril Industries and chipmaker Qualcomm have unveiled plans for a laptop designed and assembled in the United States, with orders expected to open in 2027 as the partners seek to establish a domestic computer manufacturing network.

The initiative, called BlueChip, will initially target government agencies, military organisations, emergency responders and public safety customers. Anduril has produced working prototypes, but neither company has disclosed production volumes or a firm delivery date.

Qualcomm Technologies will provide its Snapdragon X Series processors, supporting computing, graphics and artificial intelligence functions on the device. Qualcomm chief executive Cristiano Amon said the chips would be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company at its Arizona facilities.

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The Arabian Post

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