Anduril And Qualcomm Unveil US-Assembled Bluechip Laptop Project Arabian Post
The initiative, called BlueChip, will initially target government agencies, military organisations, emergency responders and public safety customers. Anduril has produced working prototypes, but neither company has disclosed production volumes or a firm delivery date.
Qualcomm Technologies will provide its Snapdragon X Series processors, supporting computing, graphics and artificial intelligence functions on the device. Qualcomm chief executive Cristiano Amon said the chips would be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company at its Arizona facilities.
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