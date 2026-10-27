Foreign Tourists Spend Record USD 8.3 Bn In Brazil
According to Embratur, the increase in tourism revenue comes as Brazil welcomed more than seven million foreign visitors through September, also one of the sector's best results for the year to date.
Embratur President Bruno Reis said the record revenue from foreign tourists benefits the entire tourism supply chain, especially workers at destinations, including tour guides.
“USD 8.3 billion is flowing into our economy and driving activity across a range of sectors, from hotels and restaurants to tours and retail. These results show that average tourist spending has increased as we diversified the markets we attract through Plano Brasis, our international marketing plan,” Reis said.
Plano Brasis promotes Brazil as a tourist destination abroad. For the 2025-2027 period, it identifies 23 strategic markets for attracting tourists. According to Embratur, the largest increases in tourist arrivals were recorded in the Northeast and Southeast regions.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaRovena Rosa/Agência Brasil
The post Foreign tourists spend record USD 8.3 bn in Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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