Foreign Tourists Spend Record USD 8.3 Bn In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Foreign visitors' spending in Brazil hit a record in September, according to Central Bank data released on Tuesday (27) by the Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion (Embratur ). From January to September, spending totaled USD 8.3 billion, up 9.1% from the same period last year. In September alone, revenue from foreign tourists reached USD 904.7 million, up 8.3% from September 2025 and also a record.

According to Embratur, the increase in tourism revenue comes as Brazil welcomed more than seven million foreign visitors through September, also one of the sector's best results for the year to date.

Embratur President Bruno Reis said the record revenue from foreign tourists benefits the entire tourism supply chain, especially workers at destinations, including tour guides.

“USD 8.3 billion is flowing into our economy and driving activity across a range of sectors, from hotels and restaurants to tours and retail. These results show that average tourist spending has increased as we diversified the markets we attract through Plano Brasis, our international marketing plan,” Reis said.

Plano Brasis promotes Brazil as a tourist destination abroad. For the 2025-2027 period, it identifies 23 strategic markets for attracting tourists. According to Embratur, the largest increases in tourist arrivals were recorded in the Northeast and Southeast regions.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil

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