Industrial Robot Arm On An Automated Production Line

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) According to Gartner, buyers spend only about 17% of their buying time meeting suppliers. They would have spent the largest chunk researching and deliberating within the team. Most of that research happens online.

This is why more robotics and automation firms now use specialist Google Ads services for B2B brands to reach engineers who are already looking, alongside trade shows and direct sales.

While paid search is a reliable solution, it must be done carefully, or the budget gets drained with nothing to show for it.

Search for the Problem, Not the Product

Broad keywords like“robot” pull in students and hobbyists, rarely people who actually want to buy your services. Engineers search for the work they need done, such as“automated palletising for food production” or“cobot for CNC machine tending”.

Those searches are long and oddly specific, and the person searching for those often has an intent to buy and a budget.

Build campaigns around applications like these. Give each its own advert and its own page, so the message matches the problem on the screen.

Quality Over Quantity

Your market is small, so having a few good enquiries is better than a thousand clicks. Narrow the targeting by country and by industry. If you only install in Europe, say so in both the targeting and the advert.

Add negative keywords like“jobs” and“courses”, so you stop pulling the wrong audience. Sales cycles run for months, and several people sign off, so one qualified lead can be worth far more than the spend behind it.

Give Engineers What They Need

An engineer clicks an advert because they want facts. Send them to a page with specifications, payload and reach figures, cycle times and integration notes.

Add a case study from a similar plant or a short clip of the cell running. Then make the next step easy with a short form for a demo or a quote. A wall of marketing copy loses people. If they can't find an answer quickly, they'll try the next supplier.

Measure Pipeline, Not Clicks

You need more than cost per click data in this market. A click from someone just curious about robotics that doesn't lead to a sale is a waste. What you need to track are enquiries and demo requests, then the value of the deals that follow.

Connect your ad data to your CRM where you can, so sales can say which leads turned into a purchase. Some deals close many months after the first click. Judge the campaign on the pipeline it builds across that whole stretch.

Where Paid Search Fits

Paid search works alongside trade shows and your own sales team. Its job is to put your name in front of the right engineer when they search for a fix, and it gives sales an easier start. Your paid search should be precise, patient, and informed by the pipeline.