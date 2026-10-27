Berlin Duo Zebu Transforms Walls With Geometric Murals
While much of their work is studio-based, the murals offer broader opportunities across diverse settings.“There's something special about being able to interrupt someone's everyday routine with an unexpected visual surprise,” the pair stated.
Zebu is currently exploring a more intuitive approach to murals, complementing their usual method of extensive pre-planning.“It's been a really exciting and surprising experience that has taught us to trust the process more and brought back a lot of the fun of painting,” they added.
Source: This Is Colossal
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment