Berlin Duo Zebu Transforms Walls With Geometric Murals

MENAFN - USA Art News) For over a decade, Berlin-based artistsand, known collectively as, have been creating vibrant, geometric abstract paintings on urban walls and other surfaces. The duo integrates their experience in illustration and graphic design to produce striking compositions that blend intricate patterns with representational abstraction.

While much of their work is studio-based, the murals offer broader opportunities across diverse settings.“There's something special about being able to interrupt someone's everyday routine with an unexpected visual surprise,” the pair stated.

Zebu is currently exploring a more intuitive approach to murals, complementing their usual method of extensive pre-planning.“It's been a really exciting and surprising experience that has taught us to trust the process more and brought back a lot of the fun of painting,” they added.

Source: This Is Colossal