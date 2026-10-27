Getty Center Exhibition Traces Mexican Photography's Evolution

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theinis presenting“Instante/revelación: Moments in Mexican Photography,” an exhibition featuring the work offrom the late. The show explores the transformation ofvisual culture through modernist photography, from post-Revolutionary nation-building to contemporary life.

Among the highlighted works are Lola Álvarez Bravo's“Tríptico de los martirios” ( 1950 ), which captures a tree's shadow on a bare chest, and Graciela Iturbide's“Mujer ángel” ( 1979 ), depicting a veiled woman with a portable stereo crossing a flower field. Both pieces, showcased at the Getty Center, are noted for their attention to light, form, and emotional depth, reflecting cinematic qualities.

The exhibition draws its title from the 1982 book“Instante y revelación” (Instant and Revelation) by Octavio Paz, the late Nobel Prize-winning Mexican writer. Paz's book paired his poetry with photographs by Manuel Álvarez Bravo, whose work he discovered in the Mexican literary magazine Contemporáneos. This connection between language and visual art shapes the exhibition's structure, presenting poetic groupings that include artists and intellectuals such as Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and David Alfaro Siqueiros, alongside landscapes, botanical images, and scenes from daily life.

We previously reported:

An assistant curator at Tate Modern's "Frida: The Making of an Icon" exhibition has recommended five essential books on Frida Kahlo.

Source: Hyperallergic