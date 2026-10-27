Oeno Gallery Explores Space In Canadian Abstract Painting

MENAFN - USA Art News) Oeno Gallery inis presenting a group exhibition titled“Constructing Space: The Visual Language of Five Abstract Painters,” which examines how artists create a sense of depth and movement on a flat surface. The exhibition features work by five influential Canadian artists:, and, each of whom developed unique abstract visual languages to explore visual perception.

The featured artists utilize color and form as fundamental tools for representation, even within their abstract practices. David Cantine, born in 1939, has spent decades refining a structure inspired by two apples and their shadows. He uses seven colors and the technique of reverse painting on plexiglass, continually experimenting with how hue can generate depth.

Otto Rogers ( 1935–2019 ) drew inspiration from the natural landscapes of the open prairie, creating contemplative compositions that employ contrasting planes of color and geometric relationships. David Sorensen ( 1937–2011 ), influenced by architectural studies and built environments, also used broad color fields but achieved depth through meticulously layered surfaces, probing the boundaries between surface, visual, and physical depth.

Milly Ristvedt, born in 1942, starts her paintings with grids, using repeated intervals and sequences of saturated color to convey space expressively through visual systems. Charles Robb ( 1938–2023 ), son of Canadian painter Jack Bush ( 1909–1977 ), initially experimented with hard-edge painting in the 1960s before moving toward more lyrical, gestural forms of abstraction. Robb, also a professional jazz drummer, infused his visual art with the rhythm and improvisation of his musical pursuits.

“Constructing Space” also marks the induction of Charles Robb's estate into the Oeno Gallery roster; the gallery now represents his estate and plans a solo exhibition for the artist next year. The exhibition is complemented by the Oeno Gallery's sculpture garden, a four-acre site in Prince Edward County, which has added at least 40 new works to its rotation this year. The Oeno Gallery will also return to Art Toronto from October 29–November 1, and will open a solo show titled“Winter,” dedicated to Canadian artist Fiona Ackerman, on Saturday, November 14.“Constructing Space” is on view at Oeno Gallery, Toronto, through November 8, 2026.

Source: Artnet News