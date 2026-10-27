Los Angeles Artist Installs Critique Of Wealth Disparity At The Met

MENAFN - USA Art News) A Los Angeles-based artist,, recently installed his own artwork surreptitiously on a gallery wall at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The artist documented the process of creating and placing his drawing in the museum on, sharing the details in a viral Instagram reel.

Miklatski's piece, titled“The MET 2027,” is an oil pastel painting that juxtaposes scenes of wealth and protest. It depicts a Met Gala attendee ascending a staircase, flanked by shrubbery and photojournalists, while police in riot gear confront protestors amid a fiery background. The accompanying video contrasts celebrity appearances at the Met Gala, including stars like Zendaya and Sabrina Carpenter, with footage illustrating global issues such as mining conditions in the Congo, riots in Paris and Milan, homelessness in the United States,“US- and Israeli-led mutilation of Gaza,” gang violence in Haiti, and Russia's bombing of Ukraine.

Miklatski described the painting as capturing the“absurdity of it all,” explaining it shows“A-list celebrities prancing, while the world outside the museum gates is collapsing.” The Met Museum declined to comment on the incident. For the clandestine installation, Miklatski stated he used a friend, a stroller, a portable speaker, and an audio file from a lesbian porn video to divert security officers, enabling him to place the painting and its wall text undetected. The reel also shows three security officers observing the display, potentially puzzled by the artist's birth year being listed as 1777 in the wall text, while the artwork itself was dated 2026.

Addressing the camera outside the museum, the artist urged viewers to“Question the museums and institutions that still don't see the very thin line dividing the poverty, chaos, rage and then extreme opulence and wealth.” He warned,“By the time [the line] snaps, it'll be too late. There will be no Met Galas, there will be no anything. Because the 99%, they're mad.” Miklatski clarified his intent in a phone call with Hyperallergic, stating,“It's not anything against that institution; I'm not against The Met or the Met Gala or anything like that. It's just that, as an artist, I think it's our duty to illustrate the times and really show the nuance of what's going on. You have extreme wealth and billionaires donating to [events] like this, and then you have extreme poverty and death and war and savagery coexisting at the same time.” He added that this is“one of the most important times for artists to say something, to do something, to react, and to make things bigger than themselves.” The artwork was removed from the museum's wall later on Sunday, and Miklatski has stated he does not want it back.

This act follows a trend of artists bypassing traditional institutional channels to share their messages. In 2023, UK-based artist Elias Marrow installed an AI artwork about child hunger in Wales at the National Museum Cardiff. Similarly, in 2024, an unnamed technician at Munich's Pinakothek der Moderne was fired for secretly adding his own painting to an exhibition, reportedly to critique elitism and highlight the invisible labor in the art world.

We previously reported:

An Amedeo Modigliani painting from 1917 is seeking more than $100 million at Art Basel Paris, marking its return to the market after a century.

Artists formerly represented by the now-closed Stephen Friedman Gallery are exhibiting at Frieze London with new dealers, finding immediate sales success.

Source: Hyperallergic