Ainewsbreaks Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (OTCQB: PPUR) Publishes Report Examining Uranium Demand Amid AI-Driven Electricity Growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Purecore Metals Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Purecore (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (OTCQB: PPUR) announced the publication of Uranium and the AI Power Boom, an industry report examining global uranium supply and demand amid rising electricity consumption from artificial intelligence (“AI”) and data center infrastructure. Drawing on research from the International Energy Agency (“IEA”), International Atomic Energy Agency (“IAEA”) and other industry sources, the report highlights projections that data center electricity consumption could reach 950 terawatt-hours annually by 2030, while global nuclear generating capacity could exceed 1,000 gigawatts by 2050 under a high-growth scenario. The report also examines industry projections of cumulative uranium supply deficits ranging from approximately 700 million to 1.7 billion pounds of U3O8 through 2040, along with uranium pricing trends and nuclear utility contracting requirements.

The report also outlines Purecore's uranium and critical minerals exploration strategy, including its Yurchison Uranium Property in northern Saskatchewan and Bankier Property in British Columbia. The Yurchison property comprises 22 mineral claims covering approximately 35,029 hectares, with Purecore holding an option to earn up to a 100% interest under an agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. The company is conducting historical data compilation and technical reviews to identify future exploration targets. President and CEO Peter Berdusco said the report is intended to help investors understand the relationship between nuclear energy expansion, uranium supply and long-term electricity demand as Purecore continues building its critical minerals portfolio.

To view the full press release, visit

About Purecore Metals Inc.

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (OTCQB: PPURF) is a Canadian critical minerals exploration company focused on building a portfolio of uranium and copper assets aligned with the long-term expansion of global electricity demand. The Company's strategy focuses on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of critical mineral assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, visit

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.