USQBC Doha Convenes Global Leaders On Private Capital Role On Resilient Market Transformation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The US-Qatar Business Council–Doha (USQBC Doha) convened a high-level roundtable at the 9th World Investment Forum (WIF).

Held ahead of the forum's official opening ceremony, the roundtable marked the first session of WIF 2026, setting the stage for three days of high-level dialogue on global investment and economic development.

The forum was organised by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI). USQBC Doha's closed-door, invitation-only session titled 'Private Capital, Public Impact: How Enterprise Drives Resilient Market Transformation' was held as part of its partnership with UNCTAD for WIF 2026.

The roundtable was attended by Pedro Manuel Moreno, acting secretary-general of UNCTAD, alongside senior representatives from government institutions, multilateral organisations, and private-sector companies.

With LuLu Retail Group as a contributing sponsor, the roundtable examined how private enterprise and investment can strengthen market resilience and support sustainable transformation.

Participating organisations included the Maryland Department of Commerce, MoCI, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), VISA, Crowell & Moring, Gem Soft, Lumo Hubs, and LuLu Retail Group.

The closed-door format provided a trusted setting for senior leaders from government, multilateral institutions, and the private sector to engage on how private investment contributes to long-term market stability and economic transformation. Bringing these perspectives together reinforces the value of public-private collaboration in mobilising investment for priority sectors.

Sheikha Mayes H al-Thani, managing director of USQBC Doha, said:“Our partnership with UNCTAD for WIF 2026 enabled us to convene this roundtable under the theme Private Capital, Public Impact.

“Private investment delivers lasting value when it is aligned with national priorities, when governments and enterprises collaborate early, and when cross-border partnerships widen access to capital, technology, and expertise. USQBC Doha is pleased to provide a platform for this dialogue between the US, Qatar, and our international partners.”

Moreno said,“Predictable policies remain the first line of defence for investors because they reduce risk at its source. But no policy can prevent every drought, conflict or currency shock. That is why sharing risk must be part of investment strategies, bringing governments, investors and development partners together to make more projects viable and direct capital to the countries and sectors where it is needed most.”

The roundtable forms part of USQBC Doha's ongoing efforts to advance high-level dialogue and strengthen public-private engagement, reinforcing its role as a trusted convener of senior leaders across the US-Qatar corridor.

USQBC Doha is a strategic platform advancing bilateral commercial engagement between the US and Qatar. Serving Qatari and US companies and institutional partners, the council provides high-level convening, market intelligence, policy engagement, and strategic facilitation, including introductions, trade missions, and investment initiatives across the US-Qatar corridor.

USQBC Doha WIF 2026 UNCTAD MOCI