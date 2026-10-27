Qatar Will Continue To Strengthen Global Energy Security: Amir

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani stressed that Qatar, given its leading role in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, will continue to contribute to strengthening global energy security and to fostering partnerships built on trust and mutual interests.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said he was pleased to participate in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow, which provided an opportunity to strengthen co-ordination and exchange views on the challenges facing global gas markets and the need for concerted efforts to address blade-->

His Highness added that, building on its leading role in the liquefied natural gas industry, Qatar will continue to contribute to global energy security and strengthen partnerships based on trust and mutual interests.

Earlier, HH the Amir participated in the Eighth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Member Countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), held at the World Trade Center in Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation. His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the summit along with members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, and other members of the accompanying official delegations.

HH the Amir GECF LNG global energy security