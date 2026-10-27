HH The Amir Meets Iranian President

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian Tuesday at His Highness's residence, ahead of the eighth summit of heads of state and government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) at the World Trade Center in Moscow, Russia.

The meeting covered regional developments, particularly the latest developments in negotiations, the Strait of Hormuz and energy supplies, as well as topics on the summit's agenda.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and His Excellency Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, along with several members of HH the Amir's official delegation, attended the meeting. From the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Head of the President's Office Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei, and several senior officials attended the meeting.

GECF World Trade Center HH the Amir Strait of Hormuz