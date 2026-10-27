Tanzania Steps Up Ebola Screening At Kenya Border

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Dar Es Salaam: Health authorities in Tanzania's northeastern Arusha Region have intensified Ebola prevention protocols on Tuesday, training over 100 healthcare workers, designating a specialized isolation center, and enhancing screening at the Namanga border post following a confirmed outbreak in neighboring Kenya.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are nine confirmed cases and two deaths in Kenya, with no evidence of wider community transmission.

Arusha Regional Administrative Secretary Toba Nguvila said the measures aim to strengthen early detection and prompt management of suspected infections at the busy crossing linking Tanzania and Kenya.

Nguvila outlined the preparations after inspecting screening procedures and staff readiness at the Namanga One-Stop Border Post in Longido District.

He said more than 100 health workers from all seven district councils in the region had received training on Ebola preparedness and response, adding that a facility had been designated to isolate and treat suspected patients.

Nguvila urged border officials to screen every traveler, including conducting preliminary health assessments and temperature checks, and refer suspected cases for further testing.

He warned that infected travelers entering Tanzania could expose others while traveling to Arusha and other destinations, calling for continued vigilance and strict implementation of preventive measures.

The Ministry of Health has also strengthened screening at the country's points of entry, including health declarations, temperature checks and 21-day monitoring of travelers considered at high risk.