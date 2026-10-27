UDST Launches Online Learning Platform To Expand Professional Development Opportunities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Godwin Isaac K | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has launched eUDST, a new platform offering online courses, programmes and stackable micro-credentials designed to support professional development and skills development.

The platform enables learners to access online learning opportunities from anywhere and at their own pace, with the guidance of UDST faculty and e-learning specialists. eUDST also brings the University's applied learning approach into the digital environment by connecting knowledge with practical and hands-on learning.

UDST President Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al-Naemi said:“What distinguishes eUDST is not simply that it is an online platform, but that it is an applied platform. Applied learning is not a feature we have added to the platform; it is at the core of who we are. Every course has been designed around one question: What will the learner be able to apply tomorrow that they could not apply yesterday? This is the standard we are committed to, and it is the standard institutions deserve.”

He added that the platform aims to become a national learning platform serving all sectors, stressing that“when industry and academia learn from one another, the entire nation learns and advances at a faster pace.” He also emphasised the importance of investing in skills development, saying that“human beings have always been Qatar's most valuable asset. Investing in the way they learn is an investment in the future of this nation.”

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Dr. Hiba Sabri, Academic Manager of Applied and Experiential Learning Department at UDST, added:“ Our approach to developing eUDST has been guided by a commitment to creating new opportunities for professionals to develop in-demand skills, respond to evolving industry needs, and advance their careers. By extending learning beyond the traditional classroom, we are making professional development more accessible and supporting lifelong learning across industries.”

“One of the key strengths of UDST is that our online learning platform is developed in-house. We do not outsource our content or design; instead, we work closely with our deans and colleges to identify courses that meet industry needs and develop them accordingly. We are also working on special projects to expand online learning, including converting classroom-based courses into online offerings in collaboration with our College of IT and Computing. Our goal is to build programmes that respond to demand for industry training and support the university's evolving educational priorities.”

eUDST offers courses and learning pathways across areas including education, health, engineering, business and professional skills. Its stackable micro-credentials provide structured opportunities for learners to build expertise through a combination of courses and assessments.

The launch of eUDST marks the beginning of a broader effort by UDST to expand flexible, applied learning opportunities and build a platform that can serve learners and organizations across Qatar and support the continued development of the country's workforce. To explore eUDST and its available courses, visit: