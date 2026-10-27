Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Germany's Minister For Economic Cooperation And Development
Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met Tuesday via videoconference with Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Reem Alabali.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of coordination as well as the ongoing preparations for holding the strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany.
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