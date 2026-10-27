Amir, President Of Russia Discuss Regional And International Issues

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the Russian Federation HE Vladimir Putin discussed a host of regional and international issues, particularly developments in the Middle East and ways to enhance security and stability in the region and the world.

During the meeting, held Tuesday at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow on the sidelines of the Eighth Summit of Heads of State and Government of Member Countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the two sides discussed the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen them in various fields in pursuit of their mutual interests.

They also addressed the main topics on the summit's agenda, foremost among them energy supply chains and the latest developments concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

During the meeting, HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Russian President for the warm reception and generous hospitality, expressing his pleasure at being in Russia and meeting with HE the President.

HH the Amir affirmed the strength of the historic relations between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation and their continued development not only at the economic and investment levels, but also across various fields.

HH the Amir also expressed his satisfaction with the progress of Qatari investments in Russia.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Russian President welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure at meeting HH the Amir.

His Excellency added that stability in the gas market depends on effective coordination between Russia and Qatar, and that such coordination contributes to market stability.

HE the President also commended HH the Amir's efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and highlighted Qatari investments in major Russian companies, as well as the significant development in cultural relations.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi; and a number of Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir attended the meeting.

The Russian side was represented by HE First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov; HE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov; HE Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov; and a number of Their Excellencies, ministers and senior officials.