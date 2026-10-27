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Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Tonga Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Tonga Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua


Date: 2026-10-27 11:03:35

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau hosted Tonga Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua for a meeting today in Washington, DC continuing their productive conversations from the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting in September. The Deputy Secretary and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the strong and longstanding bonds of friendship between the two countries and discussed ongoing cooperation to strengthen economic and commercial ties, including digital and energy infrastructure.

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U.S. Department of State

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