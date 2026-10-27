Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Tonga Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau hosted Tonga Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua for a meeting today in Washington, DC continuing their productive conversations from the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting in September. The Deputy Secretary and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the strong and longstanding bonds of friendship between the two countries and discussed ongoing cooperation to strengthen economic and commercial ties, including digital and energy infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.