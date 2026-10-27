Autocamp's Collaborations Span Travel, Hospitality And Outdoor Recreation As Public Investment Round Ends Soon

From Airstream and Hilton Hotels to REI and Rivian, established brands have teamed up with the outdoor lodging company that has welcomed more than one million guests

AutoCamp Hospitality Group Inc. (“AutoCamp”), the leading outdoor lodging brand that brings boutique-hotel comfort to America's most iconic natural destinations, today highlighted the travel, hospitality and outdoor recreation brands that have collaborated with the company. The announcement comes as AutoCamp's Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering enters its final days.

The common thread across these collaborations is access. AutoCamp has welcomed more than one million guests and operates eight locations near destinations: Yosemite, Zion, Joshua Tree, Sequoia, Sonoma, Asheville, Cape Cod and the Catskills.. For a brand that wants to meet its customers in the outdoors, AutoCamp offers the setting, the audience and a hospitality operation already in place.

In travel and hospitality, the relationships run deep. AutoCamp is Airstream's exclusive hospitality partner and the only outdoor lodging brand with custom-designed Airstream suites built for hotel-level stays. Airstream is also an investor in the company. AutoCamp is partnered with Hilton Hotels in a first-of-its-kind arrangement for the outdoor lodging segment, letting more than 200 million Hilton Honors members book AutoCamp stays and earn or redeem points through Hilton's channels. AutoCamp bookings through our Hilton Hotels partnership are up 30% year over year.

Outdoor recreation brands have built guest experiences around AutoCamp properties. The Parks Project and AutoCamp launched guided tours in Sequoia National Park. AutoCamp and AllTrails put together a curated guide of hikes, trail maps and driving directions for guests exploring Zion. Earlier this year, Rivian partnered with AutoCamp on a music festival basecamp featuring private AutoCamp Airstream accommodations and daily Rivian rides to the festival grounds.

Wellness and lifestyle brands have also turned to AutoCamp. Calm teamed up with AutoCamp and AllTrails on Trail Days, a three-day wellness retreat at AutoCamp Sequoia. Lamborghini used AutoCamp Zion as the hospitality base for Esperienza Avventura, an exclusive Urus driving experience. Ralph Lauren Fragrances hosted Camp Polo at AutoCamp Yosemite, a four-day outdoor experience showcasing its fragrances.

For investors, these collaborations matter because of how AutoCamp is built. Like Hilton Hotels and Marriott, AutoCamp separates property ownership from brand and operations. Institutional partners own and capitalize the real estate, while the brand company, the subject of this offering, owns the AutoCamp brand, its design standards and its partnerships, and earns fees from the properties that carry its name. A separate management company runs day-to-day operations on site. Every collaboration that introduces AutoCamp to a new audience strengthens the brand those fees depend on. AutoCamp-branded properties have generated more than $150 million in lifetime property revenue and are on track for annual property-level revenue of about $50 million in 2026. The company is working toward 100 properties.

Airstream and Hilton Hotels are two of the most recognized names in travel, and both chose to work with AutoCamp. Investors in this round can own a stake in the brand behind those relationships.

AutoCamp's Reg CF offering is in its final days. To learn more and become an investor, visit: href="" rel="nofollow noopener" autocam

About AutoCamp

AutoCamp is a national outdoor lodging brand that brings the comfort of a boutique hotel to America's most iconic natural destinations. Guests arrive with a suitcase and check in to custom Airstream suites and modern cabins at locations like Yosemite, Zion, Joshua Tree and Cape Cod. Founded on the belief that some of life's most meaningful memories happen outdoors, together, AutoCamp has welcomed more than one million guests and is building an operating platform designed to scale across the U.S.

Disclaimer

This is a paid advertisement for AutoCamp Hospitality Group Inc.'s Regulation CF offering. Please read the Form C at href="" rel="nofollow noopener" autocam. Investing in this offering is speculative and involves a high degree of risk.

This press release may include“forward-looking statements.” To the extent that the information presented discusses financial projections or expectations about future events, such statements are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. AutoCamp does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 30 East 23rd Street, 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10010, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer.

DealMaker Securities LLC does not make investment recommendations and is NOT placing or selling these securities on behalf of the Issuer.

Contact

Myslow

Madeline

[email protected]

