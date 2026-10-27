6 Health Expenses Retirees Often Pay For Without Checking Their Medicare Benefits

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Imagine paying $150 for a medical appointment, $200 for a preventive screening, or hundreds of dollars for medical equipment, only to discover later that Medicare might have covered some or all of the expense. For retirees living on fixed incomes, those unnecessary out-of-pocket costs can quickly add up. Yet many older Americans don't realize how many services are included in their Medicare benefits or how specific coverage rules affect what they'll actually pay.

The problem is that Medicare coverage isn't always straightforward. Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and supplemental insurance can have different rules, and some services are covered only when certain medical requirements are met. According to Medicare, beneficiaries can review covered services and their potential costs before scheduling appointments or purchasing medical equipment. Here's a look at six health expenses you may be paying for that you don't have to.

1. Annual Wellness Visits and Preventive Appointments

Many retirees assume every appointment with their primary care doctor will involve a copayment or other out-of-pocket expense. However, Medicare Part B covers a yearly wellness visit once every 12 months for eligible beneficiaries, generally without coinsurance or a deductible when the provider accepts Medicare assignment. The visit focuses on reviewing health risks, updating medical history, and developing a personalized prevention plan rather than conducting a traditional head-to-toe physical examination.

If your doctor performs additional tests or addresses a separate medical concern during the appointment, those services may generate additional charges. Before scheduling, ask whether the appointment will be billed as a Medicare annual wellness visit and whether any planned services could result in extra costs.

2. Diabetes Screenings and Certain Diabetes Supplies

Diabetes-related expenses can become a significant financial burden, especially for retirees who need regular testing or ongoing treatment. Medicare Part B covers diabetes screenings for eligible beneficiaries, potentially including up to two screenings annually when medical risk factors justify additional testing. Medicare also covers certain blood glucose monitors, test strips, lancets, and other supplies when coverage requirements are met, although deductibles and coinsurance may apply.

For example, someone purchasing testing supplies entirely out of pocket could be overlooking coverage available through a Medicare-enrolled supplier. Ask your healthcare provider whether your testing equipment qualifies and verify that the pharmacy or supplier bills Medicare correctly before paying the full retail price.

3. Walkers, Wheelchairs, and Other Medical Equipment

Many older adults purchase walkers, wheelchairs, or other mobility equipment without realizing that Medicare may help cover the cost. Part B covers medically necessary durable medical equipment, including walkers, wheelchairs, hospital beds, and certain oxygen equipment when eligibility requirements are satisfied.

Under Original Medicare, beneficiaries generally pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount after meeting their Part B deductible when using a supplier that accepts assignment. For example, someone purchasing a $300 walker at a retail store could potentially spend more than necessary if a medically appropriate, Medicare-covered alternative is available through an enrolled supplier. Before purchasing expensive equipment, ask your doctor whether it qualifies for coverage and confirm that the supplier participates in Medicare.

4. Mental Health Counseling and Depression Screenings

Emotional well-being is an important part of healthy aging, yet some retirees assume counseling services aren't included in their Medicare benefits. Generally, Part B covers eligible depression screenings and certain mental health services, including outpatient treatment when coverage requirements are met. An eligible annual depression screening is generally available without out-of-pocket costs when the provider accepts Medicare assignment, although ongoing therapy usually involves deductibles or coinsurance.

Someone experiencing grief after losing a spouse, for example, may have access to covered counseling rather than paying the full private-session rate. Before scheduling an appointment, ask whether the mental health professional accepts Medicare, whether the service is covered, and what your expected share of the cost will be.

5. Nutrition Counseling for Certain Medical Conditions

Retirees managing diabetes or kidney disease sometimes pay privately for nutrition counseling without checking whether Medicare already covers the service. Your Part B coverage may include medical nutrition therapy for eligible beneficiaries with diabetes or kidney disease when a healthcare professional provides the required referral. Covered services can include individualized nutrition assessments, dietary guidance, and follow-up counseling to help manage specific medical conditions.

Beneficiaries generally pay nothing for qualifying medical nutrition therapy when the provider accepts Medicare assignment, making it worth investigating before purchasing expensive nutrition programs. Ask your doctor whether your diagnosis qualifies and whether a Medicare-enrolled registered dietitian can provide the counseling you need.

6. Preventive Screenings and Smoking Cessation Counseling

Many retirees know Medicare covers certain medical appointments but overlook preventive services that could otherwise generate unnecessary out-of-pocket expenses. Numerous eligible screenings are covered with Part B, including certain colorectal cancer screenings, mammograms, cardiovascular screenings, and bone mass measurements. Medicare also covers up to eight counseling sessions during a 12-month period to help beneficiaries stop smoking or using tobacco, generally without out-of-pocket costs when the provider accepts assignment.

However, coverage frequency, eligibility requirements, and billing rules vary, and additional diagnostic services may result in charges even when an initial preventive screening is covered. Before paying privately for a screening or smoking cessation program, ask your healthcare provider whether the service qualifies for Medicare coverage and whether any additional costs could apply.

How to Check Your Medicare Coverage Before Paying

Finding out whether a service qualifies as one of your Medicare-covered health expenses doesn't have to be complicated. Start by visiting Medicare's coverage search tool and entering the name of the procedure, medical supply, or service you're considering. If you have Original Medicare, ask whether the provider accepts assignment and whether your Part B deductible or coinsurance will apply.

Medicare Advantage beneficiaries should contact their plans directly because provider networks, prior authorization requirements, and cost-sharing arrangements may differ from Original Medicare. If you receive a bill that doesn't match your expected coverage, review your Medicare Summary Notice or Explanation of Benefits before paying to determine whether the claim was processed correctly.

Don't Pay Full Price Until You've Checked Your Benefits

Healthcare costs can consume a substantial portion of a retirement budget, making it especially important to understand the coverage you're already entitled to receive. From preventive appointments and diabetes supplies to mobility equipment and mental health services, Medicare-covered health expenses may include more than many beneficiaries realize. However, coverage doesn't always mean a service is free, and eligibility requirements, deductibles, provider participation, and plan rules can affect your final bill. Before paying out of pocket, ask your healthcare provider for the service's billing code and contact Medicare or your Medicare Advantage plan to verify coverage and expected costs. Taking a few minutes to investigate Medicare-covered health expenses could help you avoid unnecessary spending while making sure you receive appropriate medical care.

Have you ever paid out of pocket for a medical service or piece of equipment and later discovered Medicare might have covered it? Which Medicare benefits do you think retirees overlook most often? Share your experience in the comments.