Your Parent Dies And Their Car Is Still In The Driveway - Can You Legally Drive It?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your father passes away, and his car is still parked in the driveway with the keys hanging by the front door. You need to move it, perhaps to make room for visiting relatives or take it to a mechanic before selling it. Since you're his child and he always let you borrow the car, driving it seems harmless. But legally, the situation may have changed the moment he died.

When someone dies, their vehicle doesn't automatically become the property of whichever family member has the keys. Ownership, insurance coverage, probate rules, and state motor vehicle laws can all determine whether a surviving relative can legally operate the vehicle.

Understanding the rules for driving a deceased parent's car could help families avoid unexpected insurance problems, financial liability, and complications when settling an estate.

Having the Keys Doesn't Mean You Own the Car

One of the biggest misconceptions about driving a deceased parent's car is that immediate family members automatically inherit the right to use it. In reality, a vehicle titled solely in the deceased person's name generally becomes part of their estate unless a legally recognized ownership or beneficiary arrangement provides otherwise. The estate's executor or court-appointed administrator may be responsible for managing the vehicle while ownership is being resolved. Even if your parent promised you the car, that verbal understanding doesn't necessarily override a will, title designation, or applicable inheritance laws. Before driving it, determine whose name appears on the title and whether someone has legal authority to manage the vehicle.

Your Parent's Auto Insurance May Not Protect You

Insurance is one of the most important concerns when considering driving a deceased parent's car. Some auto insurance policies provide temporary coverage following the named policyholder's death, but the terms and duration depend on the insurer and the specific contract. Being listed as an occasional driver before your parent's death doesn't necessarily guarantee that coverage will continue under every circumstance. For example, if you drive the vehicle to the grocery store and cause a $25,000 accident, questions about permission, policy status, and coverage could create serious financial problems. Contact the insurance company, report the death, and request confirmation of coverage for the specific driver and intended use before taking the vehicle onto public roads.

Being Named Executor Doesn't Automatically Solve Everything

If your parent named you executor in their will, you may assume that gives you immediate authority to drive or sell the car. However, an executor generally must receive the appropriate legal authority through the probate process before handling estate assets in that capacity. For example, the District of Columbia DMV requires documentation such as letters testamentary or administration for certain transfers involving a deceased owner's vehicle. Even an authorized executor must consider insurance, registration, and the estate's interests before allowing someone to drive. If probate hasn't started, ask an estate attorney or your local probate court what authority is available to protect and manage the vehicle.

Joint Ownership Can Change the Situation

Not every vehicle owned by a deceased parent must go through the same inheritance process. If the car was jointly titled with a surviving spouse or another person, ownership rights may pass directly to the survivor depending on how the title was written and state law. The California DMV also recognizes transfer-on-death beneficiary designations that allow certain vehicles to pass to a named beneficiary. For example, if your mother was listed as a qualifying surviving joint owner, she may have a much simpler path to establishing ownership than an adult child who wasn't on the title. Check the actual title rather than assuming that a marriage, family relationship, or verbal promise determines who owns the car.

A Power of Attorney Usually Stops Working at Death

Perhaps your parent gave you financial power of attorney years ago so you could handle bills, banking, and other important responsibilities. Unfortunately, that document generally stops granting authority when the person who signed it dies. This means you typically cannot rely on an old power of attorney to sell, transfer, or otherwise manage the vehicle after your parent's death. Authority over estate property generally shifts to the appropriate estate representative or successor owner under applicable law. If you've been managing your parent's affairs for years, remember that driving a deceased parent's car and transferring its ownership are separate issues requiring their own legal and insurance considerations.

You May Need to Transfer the Title Before Using It Regularly

Every state has procedures for transferring vehicles after an owner's death, but the required paperwork can differ significantly. For example, the New York DMV allows certain qualifying vehicle transfers through simplified procedures, while other situations require documentation from an executor or administrator. The California DMV also provides procedures for eligible heirs to transfer a deceased owner's vehicle without formal probate. Depending on the state, you may need a death certificate, original title, court documents, beneficiary information, or a special inheritance affidavit. Before using the vehicle as your everyday transportation, contact your state's motor vehicle agency to determine when the title and registration must be updated.

Don't Forget About Registration, Loans, and Other Expenses

Even if the vehicle is sitting unused, it may continue generating expenses that affect your parent's estate. Registration fees, insurance premiums, loan payments, storage charges, and maintenance costs can accumulate while family members determine who inherits the car. The California DMV explains that families may need to maintain registration or follow procedures for placing a vehicle on nonoperational status while estate matters are resolved. If your parent still owed $8,000 on the vehicle, the outstanding loan also needs attention before anyone assumes they can sell it and keep the proceeds. Ask the estate representative to review the title, registration, insurance, and loan documents so the vehicle doesn't become an unexpected financial burden.

What if You Only Need to Move the Car?

Sometimes driving a deceased parent's car isn't about taking ownership or using it for personal errands. You may simply need to move it out of the driveway, relocate it to secure storage, or transport it to a repair shop. However, even a short trip on public roads can raise questions about permission, insurance coverage, registration, and legal responsibility if an accident occurs. If you cannot confirm that the vehicle is properly insured and that you're authorized to operate it, consider hiring a towing company rather than driving it yourself. The cost of a short tow may be considerably less than the financial consequences of an uninsured accident or a dispute involving estate property.

Before You Turn the Key, Check These Three Things

The safest approach to driving a deceased parent's car begins with confirming ownership, insurance coverage, and legal authority. First, examine the title to determine whether the vehicle belongs to a surviving joint owner, a named beneficiary, or the deceased person's estate. Next, contact the insurance company and ask whether coverage remains active and specifically extends to your intended use of the vehicle. Finally, check with the estate representative and state DMV to determine whether additional paperwork is necessary before the car can be legally operated or transferred. Taking these precautions can protect your family's finances, preserve the estate's assets, and prevent an already difficult situation from becoming more complicated.

Have you ever had to deal with a parent's vehicle after they passed away? Were you able to transfer the title easily, or did insurance and probate rules make the process more complicated? Share your experience in the comments.